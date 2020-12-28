China state planner says to ensure energy supplies ahead of coming cold spell

Demand for natural gas, a key heating fuel for the winter in China's north is expected to surge further as cold snap is forecasted from Monday to hit large swaths of the country's central, northern and eastern regions, causing temperature to drop by as much as 10 to 12 degrees Celsius.

China has reported power squeezes in the provinces of Hunan, Jiangxi and Zhejiang since early December, as an economic recovery, cold weather as well as supply bottlenecks sent power loads at grids to near record highs, the planner said.

Power consumptions have in the past few weeks been expanding at 11% over a year earlier, and power loads at 20 provincial grids rising at double-digit pace.

To cope with growing need for power generation amid the cold spell, the agency urged top coal producing regions like Shanxi and Inner Mongolia to expand mining and also called for prioritising rail transport of coal.

