Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd.    600887   CNE000000JP5

INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(600887)
China state planner says to ensure energy supplies ahead of coming cold spell

12/28/2020 | 03:46am EST
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), called on Monday companies to step up imports of spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) and thermal coal to ensure energy supplies ahead of an expected cold spell.

Demand for natural gas, a key heating fuel for the winter in China's north is expected to surge further as cold snap is forecasted from Monday to hit large swaths of the country's central, northern and eastern regions, causing temperature to drop by as much as 10 to 12 degrees Celsius.

China has reported power squeezes in the provinces of Hunan, Jiangxi and Zhejiang since early December, as an economic recovery, cold weather as well as supply bottlenecks sent power loads at grids to near record highs, the planner said.

Power consumptions have in the past few weeks been expanding at 11% over a year earlier, and power loads at 20 provincial grids rising at double-digit pace.

To cope with growing need for power generation amid the cold spell, the agency urged top coal producing regions like Shanxi and Inner Mongolia to expand mining and also called for prioritising rail transport of coal.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue and Louise Heavens)


Financials
Sales 2020 97 911 M 14 992 M 14 992 M
Net income 2020 7 287 M 1 116 M 1 116 M
Net Debt 2020 358 M 54,9 M 54,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
Yield 2020 1,97%
Capitalization 243 B 37 191 M 37 253 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,49x
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gang Pan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Qiang Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Cheng Xia Zhao Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Chun Hai Liu Director & Vice President
De Bu Gao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.29.28%37 191
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED42.22%22 806
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED94.54%20 508
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS12.27%9 854
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.45%8 638
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)-5.31%8 037
