MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd.    600887   CNE000000JP5

INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(600887)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 10/29
44.14 CNY   +2.68%
12:35aChina stocks slip, but set to post monthly gains
RE
10/29Chinese Food-And-Beverage Stocks Decline, Easing From Recent Gains
DJ
10/29INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL : Nine-Month Net Profit Rose 7%
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China stocks slip, but set to post monthly gains

10/30/2020 | 12:35am EDT

* SSEC -0.1%, CSI300 -0.2%, HSI 0.0%

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -2.7%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 5.2%

* FTSE China A50 -0.2%

SHANGHAI, Oct 30(Reuters) - China stocks fell on Friday as investors sold food & beverage stocks following slower profit growth in the third quarter, although they were on track to post monthly gains based on strength in consumer discretionary and banking stocks.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.2% to 4,761.40 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1%, to 3,269.45. For the month, the CSI300 was up 3.8% and the SSEC 1.6%.

** The CSI SWS food and beverage index slumped 2.9% on Friday, with bellwether Yili tumbling 10%.

** But consumer discretionary firms provided some support after new energy vehicles' firms posted robust profits.

** China is targeting sustained and healthy economic development in the five years to 2025, with an emphasis on a higher quality of growth, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday, citing the ruling Communist Party's Central Committee.

** President Xi Jinping and members of the Central Committee, the largest of the ruling party's elite decision-making bodies, met behind closed doors this week to lay out the 14th five-year plan.

** From the past experience, the market would not see marked movements following such communiques without policy details, said Luo Kun, director of macro strategy center at Chasing Securities.

** Luo also said investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. election, though he expected marginal impact on the A-share market.

** Leading the gains, the CSI300 consumer discretionary index advanced 11% in October, while heavyweight banking sector jumped 5.7%.

** Analysts expect earnings improvement in China's banking sector on the back of an economic recovery, which eases pressure on a sector with low valuations.

** China's economic rebound has been gaining momentum following the sharp COVID-19-driven downturn due to strong exports, pent-up demand and government stimulus. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; editing by Uttaresh.V)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG -0.43% 24606.54 Real-time Quote.-12.71%
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD. 2.68% 44.14 End-of-day quote.42.66%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.27% 4153 Delayed Quote.17.02%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.46% 4136.19 Delayed Quote.10.82%
Financials
Sales 2020 98 129 M 14 670 M 14 670 M
Net income 2020 7 041 M 1 053 M 1 053 M
Net cash 2020 586 M 87,6 M 87,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,2x
Yield 2020 1,78%
Capitalization 269 B 39 991 M 40 143 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,73x
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 43,62 CNY
Last Close Price 44,14 CNY
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target -1,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gang Pan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Qiang Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Cheng Xia Zhao Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Chun Hai Liu Director & Vice President
De Bu Gao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.42.66%38 868
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED99.34%21 325
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED23.02%19 630
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS10.11%9 665
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.75%8 299
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)-4.35%7 887
Categories
