China stocks slip, but set to post monthly gains

* SSEC -0.1%, CSI300 -0.2%, HSI 0.0%
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -2.7%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 5.2%
* FTSE China A50 -0.2%
SHANGHAI, Oct 30(Reuters) - China stocks fell on Friday as
investors sold food & beverage stocks following slower profit
growth in the third quarter, although they were on track to post
monthly gains based on strength in consumer discretionary and
banking stocks.
** The CSI300 index fell 0.2% to 4,761.40 at the
end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 0.1%, to 3,269.45. For the month, the CSI300 was up
3.8% and the SSEC 1.6%.
** The CSI SWS food and beverage index slumped
2.9% on Friday, with bellwether Yili tumbling 10%.
** But consumer discretionary firms provided
some support after new energy vehicles' firms posted robust
profits.
** China is targeting sustained and healthy economic
development in the five years to 2025, with an emphasis on a
higher quality of growth, the official Xinhua news agency said
on Thursday, citing the ruling Communist Party's Central
Committee.
** President Xi Jinping and members of the Central
Committee, the largest of the ruling party's elite
decision-making bodies, met behind closed doors this week to lay
out the 14th five-year plan.
** From the past experience, the market would not see marked
movements following such communiques without policy details,
said Luo Kun, director of macro strategy center at Chasing
Securities.
** Luo also said investors remained cautious ahead of the
U.S. election, though he expected marginal impact on the A-share
market.
** Leading the gains, the CSI300 consumer discretionary
index advanced 11% in October, while heavyweight
banking sector jumped 5.7%.
** Analysts expect earnings improvement in China's banking
sector on the back of an economic recovery, which eases pressure
on a sector with low valuations.
** China's economic rebound has been gaining momentum
following the sharp COVID-19-driven downturn due to strong
exports, pent-up demand and government stimulus.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; editing by
Uttaresh.V)