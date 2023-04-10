Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INE   CA45790B1040

INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.

(INE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:45:58 2023-04-10 pm EDT
14.85 CAD   +0.13%
01:48pChile's Codelco renews clean energy contract with Canada's Innergex
RE
04/06Innergex Renewable Energy Maintained at Outperform by Credit Suisse; Price Target Lowered to C$20.00
MT
04/04Innergex's 2022 Sustainability Report : Driven by its values to build a sustainable world
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chile's Codelco renews clean energy contract with Canada's Innergex

04/10/2023 | 01:48pm EDT
The logo of Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, is seen at their headquarters in downtown Santiago

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said on Monday it had renewed a clean energy contract with Canada's Innergex Renewable Energy for its Gabriela Mistral division in Chile's northern desert region.

Innergex owns 55% of Pampa Elvira Solar, which generates heat through solar thermal collectors to recover dissolved copper, a process called electrowinning, which has allowed the replacement of about 60% of the fossil fuel used.

The solar system replaces diesel consumption in water heating boilers.

"This clean energy project allows us to avoid the emission of 15,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year, at the same time that we achieve savings of more than $2 million per year," Mauricio Acuna, Codelco's vice president of provisioning, said in a statement.

The contract, effective from April 1, will run until Dec. 31, 2032.

Chile's mining industry has made rapid progress in procuring clean energy for its processes as it attempts to reduce its carbon footprint.

Codelco Chairman Maximo Pacheco has said the company is adjusting its strategy to produce more sustainable copper to address growing environmental concerns.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Writing by Alexander Villegas; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC. 0.13% 14.85 Delayed Quote.-8.46%
Financials
Sales 2023 994 M 735 M 735 M
Net income 2023 38,1 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
Net Debt 2023 5 828 M 4 309 M 4 309 M
P/E ratio 2023 76,1x
Yield 2023 4,86%
Capitalization 3 028 M 2 240 M 2 239 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,91x
EV / Sales 2024 8,75x
Nbr of Employees 538
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 14,83 CAD
Average target price 19,13 CAD
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Letellier Vice President-Finance
Jean Trudel Chief Financial Officer
Daniel L. Lafrance Chairman
Robert Guillemette VP-Health, Safety & Technological Innovation
Jacques Desrochers VP-Information & Operations Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-8.46%2 240
CHINA THREE GORGES RENEWABLES (GROUP) CO.,LTD.-3.01%22 840
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-10.27%9 140
BORALEX INC.6.20%3 232
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC.10.76%2 461
TERNA ENERGY S.A.-4.32%2 451
