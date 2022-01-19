Innergex Renewable Energy : ADVISORY – INNERGEX YEAR-END 2021 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

News Release

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, January 19, 2022 - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) (« Innergex » or the « Corporation ») will release its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 and will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The speakers will be Mr. Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-François Neault, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate in the conference:

Date and time: Thursday, February 24, 2022

10:00 AM EST Phone numbers: 1 888 390-0605

or 416-764-8609

Webcast: https://bit.ly/3FiEiPx

A replay of the webcast will be available on Innergex's website at innergex.com.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 79 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 3,101 MW (gross 3,801 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 150 MWh, including 40 hydroelectric facilities, 32 wind farms and seven solar farms. Innergex also holds interests in 9 projects under development, two of which are under construction, with a net installed capacity of 171 MW (gross 209 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 329 MWh, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross capacity totaling 7,281 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend.

