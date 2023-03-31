Innergex Renewable Energy : Investor Kit – Q4 2022

INVESTOR KIT Q4 2022

*All financial data are in Canadian dollars and as at December 31, 2022

For more than 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer that develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that renewable energy will lead the way to a better world.

Innergex operates in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets with an aggregate gross installed capacity of 4,244 MW and an energy storage capacity of 159 MWh. It also holds interests in 11 projects under development and several prospective projects. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractive risk-adjustedreturn on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend.