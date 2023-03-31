Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INE   CA45790B1040

INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.

(INE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:31:30 2023-03-31 am EDT
14.84 CAD   +0.61%
11:27aInnergex Renewable Energy : Investor Kit – Q4 2022
PU
03/30Innergex welcomes the canadian federal government's support for the deployment of clean energy projects
AQ
03/30INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Innergex Renewable Energy : Investor Kit – Q4 2022

03/31/2023 | 11:27am EDT
INVESTOR KIT Q4 2022

*All financial data are in Canadian dollars and as at December 31, 2022

For more than 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer that develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that renewable energy will lead the way to a better world.

Innergex operates in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets with an aggregate gross installed capacity of 4,244 MW and an energy storage capacity of 159 MWh. It also holds interests in 11 projects under development and several prospective projects. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractive risk-adjustedreturn on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend.

A Sustainable Business Model

PEOPLE

We are passionate people building strong partnerships with local communities.

PLANET

We believe that renewable energy is part of the solution to climate change.

PROSPERITY

We generate value for our employees, shareholders, partners and host communities.

Key FiguresDividend Growth ($)

87

$8.6B

$16.20

2.1%

CAGR*

operating facilities

total assets value

closing share price

0.72

0.72

0.72

4,244 MW

$3.4B

457,846

0.70

0.68

gross installed capacity

market capitalization

average daily volume

(including preferred shares)

traded during Q4 2022

2,449 GWh

$9.5B

4.4%

generated during Q4 2022

enterprise value

yield

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

*Compound annual growth rate

Stock Performance

AVERAGE TOTAL RETURN

5-YEAR

3-YEAR

INE.CN (TSX)

38.8%

6.2%

S&P/TSX Composite Index

39.5%

24.3%

Source Bloomberg: including reinvestment of dividends. As at December 31, 2022

Published on March 28, 2023

Innergex Facilities

BROWN LAKE

DOKIE 1

7 MW

FITZSIMMONS CREEK

144 MW

BOULDER CREEK

8 MW

MILLER CREEK

25 MW

UPPER LILLOOET RIVER

33 MW

81 MW

WALDEN NORTH

EAST TOBA

16 MW

147 MW

RUTHERFORD CREEK

CANADA

23 MW

MONTROSE CREEK

50 MW

88 MW

FIRE CREEK

JIMMIE CREEK

KWOIEK CREEK

62 MW

ASHLU CREEK

50 MW

DOUGLAS CREEK

50 MW

27 MW

TIPELLA CREEK

STOKKE CREEK

18 MW

22 MW

NORTHWEST STAVE RIVER

BIG SILVER CREEK

18 MW

41 MW

UPPER STAVE RIVER

TRETHEWAY CREEK

33 MW

21 MW

LAMONT CREEK

HAWAII

27 MW

HORSESHOE BEND

PAEAHU

9 MW

DESERT MEADOW

15 MW

23 MW

MAINLINE

HALE KUAWEHI

23 MW

30 MW

RYEGRASS

23 MW

TWO PONDS

23 MW

HAMMETT HILL

COLD SPRINGS

23 MW

23 MW

BOSWELL SPRINGS

330 MW

PAMPA ELVIRA

UNITED STATES

34 MW

SALVADOR

68 MW +

BATTERY STORAGE

SAN ANDRÉS

250 MWh

SARCO

51 MW +

BATTERY STORAGE

170 MW

175 MWh

GUAYACÁN

12 MW

FOARD CITY

CUEL

MAMPIL

350 MW

33 MW

55 MW

RUCACURA

PEUCHEN

GRIFFIN TRAIL

85 MW

3 MW

PHOEBE

226 MW

LICÁN

FRONTERA

250 MW

18 MW

109 MW

AURORA 129 MW

CHILE

INNAVIK 8 MW

GROS•MORNE

BAIE•DES•SABLES 212 MW

110 MW

MAGPIE

SM•1

41 MW

31 MW

PORTNEUF•3 8 MW

MONTAGNE SÈCHE

58 MW

PORTNEUF•2 10 MW

L'ANSE•À•VALLEAU 101 MW

PORTNEUF•1 8 MW

UMBATA FALLS

CARLETON 110 MW

23 MW

MONTMAGNY

MESGI'G UGJU'S'N 150 MW

SAULT STE. MARIE 2

2 MW

VIGER•DENONVILLE 25 MW

SAULT STE. MARIE 1

30 MW

GILLES•LEFRANÇOIS 24 MW

20 MW

SAINT•PAULIN

SAULT STE. MARIE 3

8 MW

WINDSOR

10 MW

BATAWA

6 MW

STARDALE

5 MW

27 MW

CURTIS MILLS

SPARTAN

GLEN MILLER

12 MW

11 MW

8 MW

PALMER FALLS

48 MW

KOKOMO

PALOMINO

200 MW

6 MW

HILLCREST 200 MW

BEAUMONT

25 MW

BOIS DES CHOLLETZ

12 MW

LONGUEVAL

10 MW

PORCIEN

10 MW

VALLOTTES

12 MW

PLAN FLEURY

22 MW

LES RENARDIÈRES

BOIS D'ANCHAT

AUXY BOIS REGNIER

21 MW

10 MW

29 MW

YONNE

YONNE II

44 MW

7 MW

ROUGEMONT1

ANTOIGNÉ

TONNERRE

36 MW

8 MW

9 MWh

LAZENAY

ROUGEMONT2

9 MW

VAITE

45 MW

MONTJEAN

39 MW

12 MW

FRANCE

12 MW

THEILRABIER

In operation

87 facilities

3,694 / 4,244 MW (net1 /gross capacity)

40 hydro facilities

(919 / 1,259 MW)

35 wind farms

(2,084 / 2,278 MW)

10 solar farms

(672 / 673 MW)

1 solar and energy

(19 / 34 MW, 150 MWh)

storage facility

1 energy storage

(9 MWh)

facility

1 Net capacity represents the proportional share of the total capacity attributable to Innergex based on its ownership interest in each facility.

Under development

11 facilities

696 / 733 MW (net/gross)

3 hydro projects

(89 / 120 MW)

3 wind projects

(362 / 368 MW)

1 solar project

(200 / 200 MW)

2 solar and energy

(45 / 45 MW, 180 MWh)

storage projects

2 energy storage

(425 MWh)

projects

More than 8,701 gross MW in prospective projects

Financial Performance

REVENUES AND REVENUES PROPORTIONATE1

ADJUSTED EBITDA1 AND ADJUSTED EBITDA PROPORTIONATE1 ($M)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES ($M)

FREE CASH-FLOW1 & PAYOUT RATIO1

**

Access to Capital

  • Innergex partners with tax equity investors for facilities eligible for renewable energy tax incentives in the U.S.
  • Corporate debt and Alterra loans supported by 19 assets free of project debt and with a weighted average useful life2 of 34.7 years
  • $175M still available via our revolving credit facilities

**Please refer to the «February 2021 Texas Events» section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 for more information.

  1. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to those presented by other issuers. Please refer to the ''Non-IFRS Measures'' section of the
    2022 Annual Report for more information.
  2. Based on useful life assumptions of 75 years for Hydro, 35 years for Solar and 30 years for Wind

Balance Sheet

  • Power purchase agreements duration of 13.2 years on average, one of the longest in the renewable energy sector
  • Young assets with a weighted average age of approximately 9.8 years
  • Projects loans have no exposure to rising interest rates, with 99% fixed rate financing or under long-term hedging agreements and are non-recourse

Trading Information

Analyst Coverage

Symbol (Common share)

INE.CN (TSX)

Index inclusion

S&P/TSX

Outstanding shares

204.1M

Transfer agent

Computershare

(Canada)

Preferred shares

5.4M

INE.PR.A | INE.PR.C

Convertible Debentures

148,023

INE.DB.B

Convertible Debentures

142,056

INE.DB.C

BMO Capital Markets

CIBC Capital Markets

Cormark Securities

Credit Suisse

Desjardins Securities

IA Securities

National Bank Financial

Peters & Co Limited

Raymond James

RBC Capital Market

Scotiabank GBM

TD Securities

Ben Pham

Mark Jarvi

Nicholas Boychuk

Andrew M. Kuske

Brent Stadler

Naji Baydoun

Rupert M. Merer

Ken Chmela

David Quezada

Nelson Ng

Justin Strong

Sean Steuart

Next Dividend Payment

(Common shares)

PERIOD

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE

AMOUNT

Q1 2023

03/30/2023

04/17/2023

$0.180

Contact

TRANSFER AGENT - COMPUTERSHARE (CANADA)

T 1-800-564-6253 OR 1 514-982-7555

TORONTO

MONTREAL

F 1-888-453-0330

100 University Ave., 8th Floor,

1500 Robert-Bourassa Blvd,

service@computershare.com

North Tower

suite 700

Toronto ON M5J 2Y1

Montreal QC H3A 3S8

INNERGEX HEAD OFFICE

1225 Saint-Charles Street West, 10th floor Longueuil QC J4K 0B9

Tel. : 450 928-2550

REGIONAL OFFICES

Lyon, France | San Diego, U.S.

Vancouver, Canada | Santiago, Chile

investorrelations@innergex.com

innergex.com

Disclaimer

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 15:26:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 999 M 738 M 738 M
Net income 2023 43,1 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
Net Debt 2023 5 825 M 4 304 M 4 304 M
P/E ratio 2023 64,6x
Yield 2023 4,89%
Capitalization 3 011 M 2 225 M 2 225 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,85x
EV / Sales 2024 8,70x
Nbr of Employees 538
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 14,75 CAD
Average target price 19,29 CAD
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Letellier Vice President-Finance
Jean Trudel Chief Financial Officer
Daniel L. Lafrance Chairman
Robert Guillemette VP-Health, Safety & Technological Innovation
Jacques Desrochers VP-Information & Operations Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-8.95%2 225
CHINA THREE GORGES RENEWABLES (GROUP) CO.,LTD.-3.72%22 662
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-5.45%9 631
TERNA ENERGY S.A.-5.00%2 432
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC.9.33%2 426
JIANGSU NEW ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-4.49%1 602
