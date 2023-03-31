Innergex Renewable Energy : Investor Kit – Q4 2022
03/31/2023 | 11:27am EDT
INVESTOR KIT Q4 2022
*All financial data are in Canadian dollars and as at December 31, 2022
For more than 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer that develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that renewable energy will lead the way to a better world.
Innergex operates in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets with an aggregate gross installed capacity of 4,244 MW and an energy storage capacity of 159 MWh. It also holds interests in 11 projects under development and several prospective projects. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractiverisk-adjustedreturn on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend.
A Sustainable Business Model
PEOPLE
We are passionate people building strong partnerships with local communities.
PLANET
We believe that renewable energy is part of the solution to climate change.
PROSPERITY
We generate value for our employees, shareholders, partners and host communities.
Key FiguresDividend Growth ($)
87
$8.6B
$16.20
2.1%
CAGR*
operating facilities
total assets value
closing share price
0.72
0.72
0.72
4,244 MW
$3.4B
457,846
0.70
0.68
gross installed capacity
market capitalization
average daily volume
(including preferred shares)
traded during Q4 2022
2,449 GWh
$9.5B
4.4%
generated during Q4 2022
enterprise value
yield
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
*Compound annual growth rate
Stock Performance
AVERAGE TOTAL RETURN
5-YEAR
3-YEAR
INE.CN (TSX)
38.8%
6.2%
S&P/TSX Composite Index
39.5%
24.3%
Source Bloomberg: including reinvestment of dividends. As at December 31, 2022
Published on March 28, 2023
Innergex Facilities
BROWN LAKE
DOKIE 1
7 MW
FITZSIMMONS CREEK
144 MW
BOULDER CREEK
8 MW
MILLER CREEK
25 MW
UPPER LILLOOET RIVER
33 MW
81 MW
WALDEN NORTH
EAST TOBA
16 MW
147 MW
RUTHERFORD CREEK
CANADA
23 MW
MONTROSE CREEK
50 MW
88 MW
FIRE CREEK
JIMMIE CREEK
KWOIEK CREEK
62 MW
ASHLU CREEK
50 MW
DOUGLAS CREEK
50 MW
27 MW
TIPELLA CREEK
STOKKE CREEK
18 MW
22 MW
NORTHWEST STAVE RIVER
BIG SILVER CREEK
18 MW
41 MW
UPPER STAVE RIVER
TRETHEWAY CREEK
33 MW
21 MW
LAMONT CREEK
HAWAII
27 MW
HORSESHOE BEND
PAEAHU
9 MW
DESERT MEADOW
15 MW
23 MW
MAINLINE
HALE KUAWEHI
23 MW
30 MW
RYEGRASS
23 MW
TWO PONDS
23 MW
HAMMETT HILL
COLD SPRINGS
23 MW
23 MW
BOSWELL SPRINGS
330 MW
PAMPA ELVIRA
UNITED STATES
34 MW
SALVADOR
68 MW +
BATTERY STORAGE
SAN ANDRÉS
250 MWh
SARCO
51 MW +
BATTERY STORAGE
170 MW
175 MWh
GUAYACÁN
12 MW
FOARD CITY
CUEL
MAMPIL
350 MW
33 MW
55 MW
RUCACURA
PEUCHEN
GRIFFIN TRAIL
85 MW
3 MW
PHOEBE
226 MW
LICÁN
FRONTERA
250 MW
18 MW
109 MW
AURORA 129 MW
CHILE
INNAVIK 8 MW
GROS•MORNE
BAIE•DES•SABLES 212 MW
110 MW
MAGPIE
SM•1
41 MW
31 MW
PORTNEUF•3 8 MW
MONTAGNE SÈCHE
58 MW
PORTNEUF•2 10 MW
L'ANSE•À•VALLEAU 101 MW
PORTNEUF•1 8 MW
UMBATA FALLS
CARLETON 110 MW
23 MW
MONTMAGNY
MESGI'G UGJU'S'N 150 MW
SAULT STE. MARIE 2
2 MW
VIGER•DENONVILLE 25 MW
SAULT STE. MARIE 1
30 MW
GILLES•LEFRANÇOIS 24 MW
20 MW
SAINT•PAULIN
SAULT STE. MARIE 3
8 MW
WINDSOR
10 MW
BATAWA
6 MW
STARDALE
5 MW
27 MW
CURTIS MILLS
SPARTAN
GLEN MILLER
12 MW
11 MW
8 MW
PALMER FALLS
48 MW
KOKOMO
PALOMINO
200 MW
6 MW
HILLCREST 200 MW
BEAUMONT
25 MW
BOIS DES CHOLLETZ
12 MW
LONGUEVAL
10 MW
PORCIEN
10 MW
VALLOTTES
12 MW
PLAN FLEURY
22 MW
LES RENARDIÈRES
BOIS D'ANCHAT
AUXY BOIS REGNIER
21 MW
10 MW
29 MW
YONNE
YONNE II
44 MW
7 MW
ROUGEMONT1
ANTOIGNÉ
TONNERRE
36 MW
8 MW
9 MWh
LAZENAY
ROUGEMONT2
9 MW
VAITE
45 MW
MONTJEAN
39 MW
12 MW
FRANCE
12 MW
THEILRABIER
In operation
87 facilities
3,694 / 4,244 MW (net1 /gross capacity)
40 hydro facilities
(919 / 1,259 MW)
35 wind farms
(2,084 / 2,278 MW)
10 solar farms
(672 / 673 MW)
1 solar and energy
(19 / 34 MW, 150 MWh)
storage facility
1 energy storage
(9 MWh)
facility
1 Net capacity represents the proportional share of the total capacity attributable to Innergex based on its ownership interest in each facility.
Under development
11 facilities
696 / 733 MW (net/gross)
3 hydro projects
(89 / 120 MW)
3 wind projects
(362 / 368 MW)
1 solar project
(200 / 200 MW)
2 solar and energy
(45 / 45 MW, 180 MWh)
storage projects
2 energy storage
(425 MWh)
projects
More than 8,701 gross MW in prospective projects
Financial Performance
REVENUES AND REVENUES PROPORTIONATE1
ADJUSTED EBITDA1 AND ADJUSTED EBITDA PROPORTIONATE1 ($M)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES ($M)
FREE CASH-FLOW1 & PAYOUT RATIO1
**
Access to Capital
Innergex partners with tax equity investors for facilities eligible for renewable energy tax incentives in the U.S.
Corporate debt and Alterra loans supported by19 assets free of project debt and with a weighted average useful life2of 34.7 years
$175M still available via our revolving credit facilities
**Please refer to the «February 2021 Texas Events» section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 for more information.
These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to those presented by other issuers. Please refer to the ''Non-IFRS Measures'' section of the
2022 Annual Report for more information.
Based on useful life assumptions of 75 years for Hydro, 35 years for Solar and 30 years for Wind
Balance Sheet
Power purchase agreements duration of 13.2 years on average, one of the longest in the renewable energy sector
Young assets with a weightedaverage age of approximately 9.8 years
Projects loans have no exposure to rising interest rates, with99% fixed rate financing or under long-term hedging agreements and are non-recourse
Trading Information
Analyst Coverage
Symbol (Common share)
INE.CN (TSX)
Index inclusion
S&P/TSX
Outstanding shares
204.1M
Transfer agent
Computershare
(Canada)
Preferred shares
5.4M
INE.PR.A | INE.PR.C
Convertible Debentures
148,023
INE.DB.B
Convertible Debentures
142,056
INE.DB.C
BMO Capital Markets
CIBC Capital Markets
Cormark Securities
Credit Suisse
Desjardins Securities
IA Securities
National Bank Financial
Peters & Co Limited
Raymond James
RBC Capital Market
Scotiabank GBM
TD Securities
Ben Pham
Mark Jarvi
Nicholas Boychuk
Andrew M. Kuske
Brent Stadler
Naji Baydoun
Rupert M. Merer
Ken Chmela
David Quezada
Nelson Ng
Justin Strong
Sean Steuart
Next Dividend Payment
(Common shares)
PERIOD
RECORD DATE
PAYMENT DATE
AMOUNT
Q1 2023
03/30/2023
04/17/2023
$0.180
Contact
TRANSFER AGENT - COMPUTERSHARE (CANADA)
T 1-800-564-6253 OR 1 514-982-7555
TORONTO
MONTREAL
F 1-888-453-0330
100 University Ave., 8th Floor,
1500 Robert-Bourassa Blvd,
service@computershare.com
North Tower
suite 700
Toronto ON M5J 2Y1
Montreal QC H3A 3S8
INNERGEX HEAD OFFICE
1225 Saint-Charles Street West, 10th floor Longueuil QC J4K 0B9
