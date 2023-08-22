Innergex Renewable Energy : Investor Presentation – Q2 2023
Investors Presentation
Q2 2023
Published on August 22, 2023
About Innergex
Business Updates
Q2 2023 Financial Highlights
Appendix
Building a Better World With Renewable Energy
With a sustainable business model that balances People, our Planet and Prosperity.
People
Planet
Prosperity
We are a team of
We believe
We generate value for
passionate individuals
that renewable energy
our employees,
who build strong
is part of the solution
our shareholders,
partnerships with local
to climate change.
our partners and our
communities.
host communities.
Overview of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.
100% renewable energy project developer and operator with a focus on North American market
Diversified portfolio including hydro, wind, solar and battery storage facilities
Presence in Chile and France for additional geography diversity
Total installed capacity
4,226 MW
Enterprise value
$8.8 billion
Credit rating
BBB-
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. is a Canada-based independent renewable power producer. The Company develops, acquires, owns and operates renewable power-generating facilities with a focus on hydroelectric, wind and solar production as well as energy storage technologies. The Company has three operating segments: hydroelectric power generation; wind power generation and solar power generation. Through its hydroelectric, wind power and solar power generation segments, it sells electricity produced by its hydroelectric, wind farm and solar facilities to publicly owned utilities or other creditworthy counterparties. It owns interests in approximately 40 hydroelectric facilities, 35 wind farms, eight solar farms and one battery energy storage facility. It owns and operates approximately 84 facilities in commercial operation. The Company's geographic segments include Canada, the United States, France and Chile.