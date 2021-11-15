Innergex Renewable Energy : Investor Presentation – Q3 2021

Log in
    INE   CA45790B1040

INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.

(INE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/15 05:00:00 pm
19.48 CAD   +0.15%
Presentation – Conference call – Q3 2021
PU
Innergex q3 2021, momentum through acquisitions
AQ
/R E P E A T -- 2021 Third Quarter Results Conference Call And Webcast/
AQ
Investor Relations Presentation

Q3 2021

Innergex Renewable Energy

DISCLAIMER

This document was prepared by Innergex (the "Corporation") solely for purpose of presenting the Innergex Q3 2021 Results published on November 9, 2021. This document is not to be reproduced nor distributed, in whole or in part, by any person other than the Corporation. The Corporation takes no responsibility for the use of these materials by any person.

The information contained in this document has not been subject to independent verification and no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance may be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein.

Neither the Corporation nor its officers or employees shall be held liable for any loss arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document.

This presentation contains certain statements of future expectations or forward-looking statements. Although Innergex believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk and Uncertainties" section of Innergex's Annual Report. Subject to regulatory requirements, Innergex does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements.

In the event of any discrepancies between the information contained in this document and the public documents, the latter shall prevail. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities, and this shall not form the basis for or be used for any such offer or invitation or other contract or engagement in any jurisdiction.

Innergex Renewable Energy

2

  1. About Innergex
  2. Business Updates
  3. Q3 2021 Financial Highlights
  4. Corporate Strategy
  5. Appendix

KEY FIGURES

Hydro, wind,

79 operating

facilities

solar and

and 9 projects under

storage facilities

development

Over

Enterprise value1

450 employees

$8.9 billion

1. All financial data are as at September 30, 2021.

Gross installed

capacity

3,801 MW

Market

Capitalization1

$3.9 billion

Enough electricity

to supply

1,007,462 households

with clean energy in

2020

Dividend / Yield

$0.72 / 3.5%

(Yield is based on share price as of September 30, 2021)

Innergex Renewable Energy

4

A GLOBAL PLAYER

CANADA

Gross 1,954 MW

Net 1,454 MW

UNITED STATES

Gross 1,251 MW

Net 1,168 MW

CHILE

Gross 272 MW

Net 253 MW

FRANCE

Gross 324 MW

Net 226 MW

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 22:02:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 742 M 593 M 593 M
Net income 2021 -162 M -129 M -129 M
Net Debt 2021 4 885 M 3 904 M 3 904 M
P/E ratio 2021 -20,3x
Yield 2021 3,71%
Capitalization 3 750 M 2 996 M 2 997 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 370
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 19,45 CAD
Average target price 24,34 CAD
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Letellier President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Jean-François Neault Chief Financial Officer
Jean La Couture Chairman
Robert Guillemette VP-Health, Safety & Technological Innovation
Peter Grover Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-28.94%2 985
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED106.95%16 955
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC.-12.50%4 044
TERNA ENERGY S.A.-1.52%1 721
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC-4.72%1 131
AKER OFFSHORE WIND AS-50.47%410