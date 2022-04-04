Innergex Renewable Energy : Management Information Circular – Solicitation of proxies

Letter to Shareholders

April 4, 2022

Dear Shareholders,

It is our pleasure to invite you to the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. to be held on May 10, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern daylight time) (the "Meeting"). At the time of organizing the Meeting, public health restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic were still in place and in a continuous effort to ensure the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, we will hold our Meeting in a virtual only format again this year, which will be conducted via live audio webcast supported by visual aids. You will be able to attend the meeting online, submit your questions and vote on all the items during the Meeting by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5399itoi.

We will review the possibility to return to an in-person meeting in the future or provide a combination of in-person and virtual meeting which will enable greater participation by our shareholders by allowing those that might not otherwise be able to travel to a physical meeting to attend online and participate from any location around the world.

Your participation in the affairs of the Corporation is important to us. By attending the Meeting via webcast, you will have the opportunity to interact with members of the Board of Directors and senior executive officers of the Corporation by asking questions through the webcast or prior to the Meeting. We encourage you to complete and return the proxy form or voting instruction form in the envelope provided for this purpose, so that your views can be represented. Even if you plan to attend the Meeting, you may find it convenient to vote your shares in advance of the Meeting.

This Management Information Circular ("Circular") contains important information on how and when to exercise your voting rights as shareholders and the items for consideration at the Meeting such as information about director nominations and compensation, our approach to senior executive officer compensation and our governance practices. Please take the time to read this Circular.

We appreciate your confidence in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. and look forward to discussing with you.

Sincerely,

(s) Daniel Lafrance (s) Michel Letellier Daniel Lafrance Michel Letellier Chair of the Board President and Chief Executive Officer

INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO:Shareholders of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

You are invited to attend the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (the "Corporation", "we" or "our") which will be held on May 10, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern daylight time ("EDT")) and in a virtual only format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast supported by visual aids. Shareholders will have the opportunity to participate at the online Meeting regardless of their location by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5399itoi.At the Meeting, you will have the opportunity to ask questions and vote on all the items to be considered.

During the Meeting, we will cover the following items:

i. Receiving the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, together with the report of the auditor thereon (for details, see subsection "Presentation of Financial Statements" under the "Items to Be Acted Upon at the Meeting" section of the Management Information Circular of the Corporation dated April 4, 2022 (the "Circular"));

ii. Electing directors for the ensuing year (for details, see "Our Board of Directors" section of the Circular);

iii. Appointing the auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors of the Corporation to set its remuneration (for details, see subsection "Appointment of the Auditor of the Corporation" under the "Items to Be Acted Upon at the Meeting" section of the Circular);

iv. To consider and, if deemed appropriate, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution to reduce the stated capital account maintained in respect of the common shares of the Corporation to $500,000, and to credit to the contributed surplus account of the Corporation an amount equal to the difference between the current stated capital account maintained in respect of the common shares and $500,000 (for details, see subsection "Reduction of Stated Capital Account" under the "Items to Be Acted upon at the Meeting" section of the Circular);

v. To consider an advisory resolution on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation (for details, see subsection "Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation" under the "Items to Be Acted Upon at the Meeting" section and the "Compensation of Named Executive Officers" section of the Circular); and

vi. Transacting such other business that may be properly brought before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

NOTICE-AND-ACCESS

As permitted by Canadian securities regulators, you are receiving this notification as the Corporation has decided to use the "notice-and-access" mechanism for delivery to the shareholders of the Corporation ("Shareholders") of this Notice of annual general and special meeting of Shareholders, the Circular prepared in connection with the Meeting and other proxy-related materials (the "Meeting Materials"). The Corporation has adopted notice-and-access for both the registered and non-registered Shareholders. Notice-and-access is a set of rules that allows issuers to post electronic versions of proxy-related materials online, via SEDAR and one other website, rather than mailing paper copies of such materials to Shareholders. Under the notice-and-access, Shareholders still receive a proxy form or voting instruction form enabling them to vote at the Meeting. However, instead of paper copies of the Meeting Materials, Shareholders receive this Notice, which contains information on how they may access the Meeting Materials online and how to request paper copies of such documents. The use of notice and access will directly benefit the Corporation by substantially reducing its printing and mailing costs and is more environmentally friendly as it reduces paper use. The notice-and-access does not apply to the Annual Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, together with the Independent Auditor's Report thereon and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "Financial Statements"), for Shareholders who had given instructions to receive a printed copy of the Financial Statements, the Corporation will mail a printed copy of same to the Shareholders through its transfer agent and registrar.

HOW TO ACCESS THE MEETING MATERIALS ELECTRONICALLY

On our website: www.innergex.com under https://www.innergex.com/investors/reports.

On SEDAR: www.sedar.com under the Corporation's profile.

In addition to the Meeting Materials, the Corporation has made available a user guide entitled "How to Join the Meeting" which details the mechanism on how to join the Meeting, ask questions and other important information; this user guide can be found at https://www.innergex.com/investors/reports.

HOW TO REQUEST A PAPER COPY OF THE MEETING MATERIALS

Before the Meeting

As a Shareholder, you may request paper copies of the Meeting Materials at no cost and up to one year from the date the Circular was filed on SEDAR, by contacting the Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of the Corporation at 450 928-2550 or at 1 866 550-2550 (toll-free) option 5 or by email at legal@innergex.com.

Please note that you will not receive another form of proxy or voting instruction form; please retain your current one to vote your Shares.

Requests for paper copies should be received at least ten (10) business days prior to the proxy deposit deadline, which is set for May 6, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT) in order to receive the Meeting Materials in advance of such date and the Meeting date. To ensure receipt of the paper copies in advance of the proxy deposit deadline and Meeting date, we estimate that your request must be received by no later than 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on April 22, 2022.

After the Meeting

By contacting the Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of the Corporation at 450 928-2550 or at 1 866 550-2550 (toll-free) option 5 or by email at legal@innergex.com.The Meeting Materials will be sent to you within ten (10) business days of receiving your request.

VOTE YOUR SHARES

March 31, 2022 is the record date for determining the Shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting. The Circular provides additional information relating to the items to be dealt with at the Meeting and forms part of this Notice of Meeting.

Shareholders are reminded to read the Circular and other Meeting Materials carefully before voting their shares.

Registered Shareholders

If your name appears on a share certificate or a Direct Registration System (DRS) confirmation, you are considered as a "Registered Shareholder". In order to ensure representation at the Meeting, Registered Shareholders must complete the enclosed form of proxy and submit it as soon as possible but not later than 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on May 6, 2022 or 48 hours prior to the time of any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting (or such earlier time as required by your nominee).

Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend the Meeting by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5399itoi and ask questions and vote, all in real time, provided they comply with all of the requirements set out in the Circular.

Non-Registered Shareholders

If your shares are listed in an account statement provided to you by an intermediary, you are considered as a "Non-Registered Shareholders". Non-Registered Shareholders that hold their shares in the name of a "nominee", such as a bank, trust company, securities broker or other financial institution, must seek instructions from their nominee as to how to complete their voting instructions form and vote their shares. Non-Registered Shareholders will receive the voting instruction form in a mailing from their nominee. It is important that Non-Registered Shareholders adhere to the instructions provided to them by their nominee.

Non-Registered Shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder may attend the Meeting, submit questions and vote their shares. Non-Registered Shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder may still attend the Meeting as guests. Guests will be able to listen to the Meeting but will not be able to vote or ask questions. Since the Corporation and its transfer agent Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") do not have a record of the Non-Registered Shareholders, the identity of Non-Registered Shareholders and their entitlement to vote may not be confirmed.

Please note that you cannot vote by returning this Notice of Meeting. You may vote your shares on the internet, by phone, fax, mail or during the virtual Meeting. Please refer to the instructions on your separate proxy or voting instruction form or in the Circular under the heading "Voting by Shareholders" on how to vote using these methods.

QUESTIONS

If you have any questions regarding this Notice, the Meeting or the "notice-and-access" mechanism, please contact Computershare via email at service@computershare.com or by phone at 1 800 564-6253 (toll-free in Canada and the United-States) or 514 982-7555 (International direct dial).

Dated at Longueuil, Québec, this 4th day of April, 2022. By order of the Board of Directors

INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.

(s) Yves Baribeault

Yves Baribeault

Chief Legal Officer and Secretary