Innergex Renewable Energy : Rules of Conduct and Procedures

INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.

ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

May 10th, 2022 at 4 p.m. (Eastern Time)

RULES OF CONDUCT AND PROCEDURES

Welcome to the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (the "Corporation"). We wish to conduct a fair and informative Annual Meeting.

Kindly respect the following Rules of Conduct and Procedures.

2. We will strictly follow the Agenda as we conduct the Annual Meeting. The business items to be conducted at the Annual Meeting are the items set forth in the Management Information Circular and Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders dated

1. Our Corporation's bylaws describe requirements for our shareholders' meetings and the Chair of the Annual Meeting will conduct the meeting consistent with those requirements.

5. Only registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholder (includes non-registered Shareholders and holders of Employee Shares who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder) are permitted to ask questions by typing a question into the Q&A tab, then click the submit arrow below the typed question to submit during the Annual Meeting.

4. The polls will be open at the end of the presentation of all the items to be addressed during the formal part of the Annual Meeting. The Chair of the Annual Meeting will clearly indicate opening and closure of the polls.

3. Only registered shareholders (and duly appointed proxyholders) who have held shares as of the close of business on the record date of March 31st, 2022 are eligible to vote while participating in the virtual Annual Meeting by logging into the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5399itoi . If you are a Shareholder, please login as a Shareholder by entering 15-digit control number you received with your proxy materials. If you are a proxyholder, please login as a Proxyholder by entering the exact name of the shareholder you are representing and the proxyholder identification number. If you have voted your shares prior to the start of the Annual Meeting, your vote has been received by the Corporation's scrutineers and there is no need to vote those shares during the Annual Meeting, unless you wish to revoke or change your vote.

6. When you address the Annual Meeting, be as brief and to the point as possible, in order to respect both time constraints and others.

7. The Corporation is also providing a toll-free conference call for Shareholders that do not have internet access or that prefer that method to listen to the Meeting as an alternative to the webcast. To join the conference call, you must dial 1 (855) 716-0862 (Canada and U.S. Toll-Free) you will be asked to provide the Conference ID number: 3457658, as well as your first and last name. Please note that you will not be able to vote your shares or ask questions via the conference call during the Meeting, you will have to use the online webcast for that purpose if you have not done so in advance of the Meeting.

8. Guests will be able to attend the Meeting by joining the live webcast as a guest at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5399itoi or by joining the conference call, but they will not be able to submit questions or vote.

9. If a shareholder has a question about one of the items in the Agenda to be voted on by the shareholders at the Annual Meeting, such question may be submitted in the field provided in the web portal, at the latest before the end of the formal part of the Annual Meeting. We will answer questions on any items in the Agenda to be voted on by the shareholders at the Annual Meeting before the voting is closed.

10. Following the end of the formal part of the Annual Meeting, the Corporation's President and Chief Executive Officer will give a speech about the Corporation's business. At the conclusion of this speech, the Corporation will address appropriate general questions from shareholders regarding the Corporation. Such questions may be submitted in the field provided in the web portal during the Annual Meeting.

11. To allow us to answer questions from as many shareholders as possible, we will limit each shareholder to one question at a time. It will help us if questions are succinct and cover only one topic per question. Questions from multiple shareholders on the same topic or that are otherwise related may be grouped, summarized and answered together. Any questions we do not get to during the Annual Meeting will be answered on the Corporation's website at www.innergex.com.