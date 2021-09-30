Innergex Renewable Energy : Short Form Prospectus – 4.65% Debentures
No securities regulatory authority has expressed an opinion about these securities and it is an offence to claim otherwise.
This short form prospectus constitutes a public offering of these securities only in those jurisdictions where they may be lawfully offered for sale and therein only by persons permitted to sell such securities. These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, these securities may not be offered or sold or delivered within the United States, except in transactions exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This short form prospectus does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities within the United States. See "Plan of Distribution".
Information has been incorporated by reference in this short form prospectus from documents filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in Canada. Copies of the documents incorporated herein by reference may be obtained on request without charge from the secretary of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. at 1225 Saint-Charles Street West, 10th Floor, Longueuil, Québec, J4K 0B9, telephone (450) 928-2550 and are also available electronically at www.sedar.com.
This short form prospectus qualifies the distribution of $125,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.65% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures") of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Innergex") at a purchase price of $1,000 (the "Offering Price") per $1,000 principal amount of Debentures (the "Offering").
The Debentures bear interest at an annual rate of 4.65%, payable semi-annually, in arrears, on October 31 and April 30 in each year commencing on April 30, 2020 (an "Interest Payment Date"). The Debentures will mature at 5:00 p.m. (Montréal time) on October 31, 2026 (the "Maturity Date"). Further particulars concerning the attributes of the Debentures are set out under "Description of the Debentures".
The terms and Offering Price of the Debentures were determined by negotiation between the Corporation and TD Securities Inc. ("TD"), CIBC World Markets Inc. ("CIBC"), BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. ("BMO"), National Bank Financial Inc. ("NBF"), RBC Dominion Securities Inc. ("RBC"), Desjardins Securities Inc. ("Desjardins"), Canaccord Genuity Corp., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd. (collectively, the "Underwriters"). See "Plan of Distribution".
TD, CIBC, BMO, NBF and Desjardins are wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries of Canadian financial institutions that are members of a syndicate of lenders that have made credit facilities available to the Corporation. Consequently, the Corporation may be considered a connected issuer of TD, CIBC, BMO, NBF
and Desjardins under applicable Canadian securities laws. See "Relationship Between the Corporation and Certain Persons".
Debenture Conversion Privilege
Each Debenture will be convertible into common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") at the option of the holder at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Montréal time) on the earlier of the Maturity Date and the business day immediately preceding the date specified by the Corporation for redemption of the Debentures at a conversion price of $22.90 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price"), being a conversion rate of approximately 43.6681 Common Shares per $1,000 principal amount of Debentures, subject to adjustment in accordance with the Indenture (as defined below) governing the terms of the Debentures. Holders converting their Debentures will receive accrued and unpaid interest thereon for the period from the last Interest Payment Date on their Debentures to, but not including, the date of conversion. Further particulars concerning the conversion privilege, including provisions for the adjustment of the Conversion Price, are set out under "Description of the Debentures - Conversion Privilege".
The Debentures may not be redeemed by the Corporation before October 31, 2022 except in certain limited circumstances following a Change of Control. On or after October 31, 2022 and before October 31, 2024, the Debentures may be redeemed by the Corporation, in whole or in part from time to time, on not more than 60-day and not less than 30-day prior notice, at a redemption price equal to the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest, provided that the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") for the 20 consecutive trading days ending on the fifth trading day preceding the date on which notice of redemption is given is not less than 125% of the Conversion Price. On or after October 31, 2024 and prior to the Maturity Date, the Debentures may be redeemed in whole or in part at the option of the Corporation on not more than 60-day and not less than 30-day prior notice at a price equal to their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest. Subject to required regulatory approval and provided that no Event of Default has occurred and is continuing, the Corporation may, at its option, elect to satisfy its obligation to pay the principal amount of the Debentures on redemption or at maturity, in whole or in part, through the issuance of freely tradeable Common Shares upon at least 40-day and not more than 60-day prior notice, by delivering that number of Common Shares obtained by dividing the principal amount of the Debentures to be redeemed or which have matured by 95% of the Current Market Price (as defined below) on the date of redemption or maturity as applicable. Any accrued or unpaid interest will be paid in cash. Further particulars of the interest, redemption, repurchase and maturity provisions of the Debentures are set out under "Description of the Debentures".
There is currently no market through which the Debentures may be sold and purchasers may not be able to resell the Debentures purchased under this short form prospectus. This may affect the pricing of the Debentures in the secondary market, the transparency and availability of trading prices, the liquidity of the Debentures, and the extent of issuer regulation. See "Risk Factors".
The TSX has conditionally approved the listing of the Debentures to be issued under the Offering and the Common Shares issuable on conversion, maturity or redemption of the Debentures. Listing is subject to the Corporation fulfilling all of the requirements of the TSX on or before December 5, 2019.
The Common Shares into which the Debentures are convertible are listed and posted for trading on the TSX under the symbol "INE". On September 4, 2019, the last trading day on which the Common Shares traded prior to the announcement of the Offering, the closing price on the TSX was $15.27. On September 17, 2019, the last trading day on which the Common Shares traded prior to the date of this short form prospectus, the closing price on the TSX was $15.17.
Price: $1,000 per Debenture
Price to the Public
Underwriters'
Net Proceeds(2)
Per Debenture
Fee(1)
$1,000
$40
$960
Total Debentures(3)
$125,000,000
$5,000,000
$120,000,000
______________________________
Notes:
The Underwriters' fee with respect to the Debentures is payable in full upon closing of the Offering and represents 4% of the Offering Price of the Debentures.
After deducting the Underwriters' fee but before deducting the expenses of the Offering, which are estimated to be approximately $750,000.
The Corporation has granted the Underwriters an option (the "Over-AllotmentOption"), exercisable in whole or in part at the sole discretion of the Underwriters at any time until 30 days following the Closing Date (as defined below), to purchase at the Offering Price additional Debentures to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. The principal amount of Debentures to be purchased pursuant to the Over- Allotment Option shall not exceed 15% of the principal amount of Debentures issued pursuant to the Offering. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the total offering price to the public, the Underwriters' fee and the net proceeds to the Corporation (before deducting the expenses of the Offering) will be $143,750,000, $5,750,000 and $138,000,000 respectively. This short form prospectus also qualifies the grant of the Over-Allotment Option and the distribution of the additional Debentures offered upon the exercise of such option. A purchaser who acquires Debentures forming part of the Underwriters' over-allocation position acquires such Debentures under this short form prospectus, regardless of whether the over-allocation position is ultimately filled through the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option or secondary market purchases. See "Plan of Distribution".
Underwriters' Position
Maximum Size
Exercise Period
Exercise Price
Over-Allotment Option
Option to purchase up
Exercisable for a period
$1,000 per
to $18,750,000
of 30 days following
Debenture
principal amount of
closing of the Offering
additional Debentures
(being up to 15% of the
principal amount of
Debentures sold in the
Offering)
The Underwriters, as principals, conditionally offer the Debentures, subject to prior sale, if, as and when issued by the Corporation and accepted by the Underwriters in accordance with the conditions contained in the Underwriting Agreement referred to under "Plan of Distribution" and subject to the approval of certain legal matters by McCarthy Tétrault LLP, as counsel to the Corporation, and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP, as counsel to the Underwriters. The Debentures (other than any Debentures issuable pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option) shall be taken up by the Underwriters, if at all, on or before a date not later than 42 days after the date of the receipt for this short form prospectus.
Subject to applicable laws, the Underwriters may, in connection with the Offering, over-allot or effect transactions which stabilize or maintain the market price of the Debentures at levels other than those which might otherwise prevail on the open market. Such transaction, if commenced, may be discontinued at any time. The Underwriters propose to offer the Debentures initially at the Offering Price. After the Underwriters have made reasonable efforts to sell all of the Debentures by this short form prospectus at such price, the Offering Price may be decreased, and further changed from time to time, to an amount not greater than the Offering Price. However, in no event will the Corporation receive less than net proceeds of $960 per Debenture. See "Plan of Distribution".
Subscriptions for Debentures will be received subject to rejection or allotment in whole or in part, and the Underwriters reserve the right to close the subscription books at any time without notice. The Debentures will be issued in "book-
entry only" form through the facilities of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. ("CDS"). Except as otherwise stated herein, holders of beneficial interests in the Debentures will not have the right to receive physical certificates evidencing their ownership of Debentures. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about September 30, 2019 or such other date as the Corporation and the Underwriters may agree but in any event not later than October 30, 2019 (the "Closing Date").
Ouma Sananikone, member of the Board of Directors, resides outside of Canada and has appointed Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., 1225 Saint-Charles Street West, 10th Floor, Longueuil, Québec, J4K 0B9, as agent for service of process. Purchasers are advised that it may not be possible for investors to enforce judgments obtained in Canada against any person or company that is incorporated, continued or otherwise organized under the laws of a foreign jurisdiction or resides outside of Canada, even if the party has appointed an agent for service of process.
The head and registered office of the Corporation is located at 1225 Saint-Charles Street West, 10th Floor, Longueuil, Québec, J4K 0B9.
The earnings coverage ratio for the Corporation for the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2019 is less than one-to-one. See "Earnings Coverage Ratio".
An investment in the Debentures involves certain risks that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of, and elsewhere in, this short form prospectus, including in the documents incorporated herein by reference and should be considered by any prospective purchaser of the Debentures.
Except as otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts in this short form prospectus are expressed in Canadian dollars and references to $ are to Canadian dollars.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION ........................................................
