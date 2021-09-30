Innergex Renewable Energy : Short Form Prospectus – 4.65% Debentures

and Desjardins under applicable Canadian securities laws. See "Relationship Between the Corporation and Certain Persons".

Debenture Conversion Privilege

Each Debenture will be convertible into common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") at the option of the holder at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Montréal time) on the earlier of the Maturity Date and the business day immediately preceding the date specified by the Corporation for redemption of the Debentures at a conversion price of $22.90 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price"), being a conversion rate of approximately 43.6681 Common Shares per $1,000 principal amount of Debentures, subject to adjustment in accordance with the Indenture (as defined below) governing the terms of the Debentures. Holders converting their Debentures will receive accrued and unpaid interest thereon for the period from the last Interest Payment Date on their Debentures to, but not including, the date of conversion. Further particulars concerning the conversion privilege, including provisions for the adjustment of the Conversion Price, are set out under "Description of the Debentures - Conversion Privilege".

The Debentures may not be redeemed by the Corporation before October 31, 2022 except in certain limited circumstances following a Change of Control. On or after October 31, 2022 and before October 31, 2024, the Debentures may be redeemed by the Corporation, in whole or in part from time to time, on not more than 60-day and not less than 30-day prior notice, at a redemption price equal to the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest, provided that the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") for the 20 consecutive trading days ending on the fifth trading day preceding the date on which notice of redemption is given is not less than 125% of the Conversion Price. On or after October 31, 2024 and prior to the Maturity Date, the Debentures may be redeemed in whole or in part at the option of the Corporation on not more than 60-day and not less than 30-day prior notice at a price equal to their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest. Subject to required regulatory approval and provided that no Event of Default has occurred and is continuing, the Corporation may, at its option, elect to satisfy its obligation to pay the principal amount of the Debentures on redemption or at maturity, in whole or in part, through the issuance of freely tradeable Common Shares upon at least 40-day and not more than 60-day prior notice, by delivering that number of Common Shares obtained by dividing the principal amount of the Debentures to be redeemed or which have matured by 95% of the Current Market Price (as defined below) on the date of redemption or maturity as applicable. Any accrued or unpaid interest will be paid in cash. Further particulars of the interest, redemption, repurchase and maturity provisions of the Debentures are set out under "Description of the Debentures".

There is currently no market through which the Debentures may be sold and purchasers may not be able to resell the Debentures purchased under this short form prospectus. This may affect the pricing of the Debentures in the secondary market, the transparency and availability of trading prices, the liquidity of the Debentures, and the extent of issuer regulation. See "Risk Factors".

The TSX has conditionally approved the listing of the Debentures to be issued under the Offering and the Common Shares issuable on conversion, maturity or redemption of the Debentures. Listing is subject to the Corporation fulfilling all of the requirements of the TSX on or before December 5, 2019.

The Common Shares into which the Debentures are convertible are listed and posted for trading on the TSX under the symbol "INE". On September 4, 2019, the last trading day on which the Common Shares traded prior to the announcement of the Offering, the closing price on the TSX was $15.27. On September 17, 2019, the last trading day on which the Common Shares traded prior to the date of this short form prospectus, the closing price on the TSX was $15.17.