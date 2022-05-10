Log in
    INE   CA45790B1040

INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.

(INE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/10 04:00:00 pm EDT
16.34 CAD   +0.86%
01:12pINNERGEX : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:31pInnergex Renewables Reports Q1 Results
MT
12:09pINNERGEX Q1 2022 : Growth stemming from new facilities' contribution
AQ
Transcript : Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022

05/10/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Innergex Renewable Energy's 2020 First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Foreign Language] [Operator...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.
10:28aInnergex Renewable Energy Orders Mitsubishi Power Emerald Storage Solution to Bring 425..
MT
10:01aInnergex Orders Mitsubishi Power Emerald Storage Solution to Bring 425 Megawatt-hours o..
AQ
07:02a/r e p e a t -- date and time change advisory - 2022 first quarter results conference c..
AQ
04/25Innergex - Date and Time Change Advisory, 2022 First Quarter Results Conference Call an..
AQ
04/22INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY : Date and Time Change Advisory – 2022 First Quarter Resul..
PU
04/22Date and time change advisory - 2022 first quarter results conference call and webcast ..
AQ
04/20Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. - 2022 First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 842 M 647 M 647 M
Net income 2022 58,8 M 45,2 M 45,2 M
Net Debt 2022 5 423 M 4 165 M 4 165 M
P/E ratio 2022 51,9x
Yield 2022 4,41%
Capitalization 3 335 M 2 561 M 2 561 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,45x
Nbr of Employees 488
Free-Float 74,5%
Technical analysis trends INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 16,34 CAD
Average target price 22,15 CAD
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Letellier Vice President-Finance
Jean Trudel Chief Financial Officer
Daniel L. Lafrance Chairman
Robert Guillemette VP-Health, Safety & Technological Innovation
Dalton James Patrick McGuinty Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-12.90%2 546
CHINA THREE GORGES RENEWABLES (GROUP) CO.,LTD.-21.70%24 239
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-19.45%15 654
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC.-7.52%3 563
TERNA ENERGY S.A.26.44%2 089
JIANGSU NEW ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-46.91%1 457