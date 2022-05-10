Transcript : Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022

Log in
Summary
INE
CA45790B1040
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.
(INE)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange -
05/10 04:00:00 pm EDT
16.34
CAD
+0.86%
01:12p
INNERGEX
: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:31p
Innergex Renewables Reports Q1 Results
MT
12:09p
INNERGEX Q1 2022
: Growth stemming from new facilities' contribution
AQ
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Innergex Renewable Energy's 2020 First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast.
All news about INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.
01:12p
INNERGEX
: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:31p
Innergex Renewables Reports Q1 Results
MT
12:09p
INNERGEX Q1 2022
: Growth stemming from new facilities' contribution
AQ
10:28a
Innergex Renewable Energy Orders Mitsubishi Power Emerald Storage Solution to Bring 425..
MT
10:01a
Innergex Orders Mitsubishi Power Emerald Storage Solution to Bring 425 Megawatt-hours o..
AQ
07:02a
/r e p e a t -- date and time change advisory - 2022 first quarter results conference c..
AQ
04/25
Innergex - Date and Time Change Advisory, 2022 First Quarter Results Conference Call an..
AQ
04/22
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY
: Date and Time Change Advisory – 2022 First Quarter Resul..
PU
04/22
Date and time change advisory - 2022 first quarter results conference call and webcast ..
AQ
04/20
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. - 2022 First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.
04/04
Innergex Renewable Energy Downgraded to Hold at TD on Valuation
MT
01/31
Innergex Renewable Energy Kept at Outperform by Credit Suisse After its Acquire a Chile..
MT
2021
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY
: Maintains Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Following Investo..
MT
Financials
CAD
USD
Sales 2022
842 M
647 M
647 M
Net income 2022
58,8 M
45,2 M
45,2 M
Net Debt 2022
5 423 M
4 165 M
4 165 M
P/E ratio 2022
51,9x
Yield 2022
4,41%
Capitalization
3 335 M
2 561 M
2 561 M
EV / Sales 2022
10,4x
EV / Sales 2023
9,45x
Nbr of Employees
488
Free-Float
74,5%
Chart INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
16,34 CAD
Average target price
22,15 CAD
Spread / Average Target
35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Letellier
Vice President-Finance
Jean Trudel
Chief Financial Officer
Daniel L. Lafrance
Chairman
Robert Guillemette
VP-Health, Safety & Technological Innovation
Dalton James Patrick McGuinty
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.
-12.90%
2 546
CHINA THREE GORGES RENEWABLES (GROUP) CO.,LTD.
-21.70%
24 239
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
-19.45%
15 654
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC.
-7.52%
3 563
TERNA ENERGY S.A.
26.44%
2 089
JIANGSU NEW ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
-46.91%
1 457
