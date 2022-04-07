Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Innity Corporation Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INNITY   MYQ0147OO007

INNITY CORPORATION BERHAD

(INNITY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Innity Berhad : Awarded TAG Brand Safety and Anti-Fraud Certification on a Global Level

04/07/2022 | 02:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Good news! We're proud to announce that we have been awarded the coveted TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal and Brand Safety Seal from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG). TAG is an advertising initiative that aims to combat fraudulent and criminal activity while strengthening brand safety in the online advertising ecosystem.

As the ad industry's largest and broadest global brand safety certification program, the TAG Brand Safety Certified Program is designed to significantly reduce the risk of the misplacement of advertising on digital media of all types, so all companies can help protect brand safety and strengthen the integrity of digital advertising.

By achieving these certifications, TAG has verified Innity, through a thorough vetting process, as a technology provider that upholds high standards both in brand safety and anti-fraud by providing transparency, choice, and control for its advertisers and agency partners - enabling them to buy advertising inventory with confidence.

To achieve these certifications, Innity was required to prove it was safe for brands through a variety of measures, including:

  • Ensure that all new and updated agreements for digital advertising services adhere to the program's Brand Safety Principles, including specific brand safety criteria, policies, and procedures, as well as takedown, monitoring, and compliance requirements. Contracts must also require the use of independently validated Content Verification services or inclusion/exclusion lists.
  • Ensure that 100% of its monetizable transactions are reviewed by one or more independently validated Content Verification services or inclusion/exclusion lists as defined in its digital advertising agreements.
  • Document the specific policies and procedures it has to minimize the risk of ad misplacement.

This achievement is part of Innity's ongoing commitment to building a safe, transparent, and reliable platform for advertisers, publishers, and users. The company also conducts extensive brand safety evaluations, with the use of third-party vendors such as MOAT, DoubleVerify, Comscore's VCE, and more. Innity also integrates ads.txt in all publishers, which enables transparency while granting publishers control over their inventory.

"We are delighted to recognize Innity for achieving the rigorous standards necessary for TAG certification," said Mike Zaneis, CEO, TAG. "By adopting TAG's industry best practices, Innity has demonstrated its strong commitment to the safety of its partners and the digital advertising ecosystem. We look forward to continuing to work with Innity to raise the bar for other companies to build a safe, transparent, and accountable supply chain."

Phang Chee Leong, CEO, and co-founder, Innity, said: "We are constantly raising and improving standards across our offerings and ad solutions. The TAG certification fits in with our belief that the advertising industry should be safe and fair to all our partners. We are honoured to once again achieve the TAG Certified Against Fraud and the Brand Safety Seal, as we continue to build trusted relationships with our partners to reach millions of users in a fraud-free and brand-safe manner."

Share this:

Disclaimer

Innity Corporation Bhd published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INNITY CORPORATION BERHAD
02:23aINNITY BERHAD : Awarded TAG Brand Safety and Anti-Fraud Certification on a Global Level
PU
03/31INNITY BERHAD : Awarded TAG Brand Safety and Anti-Fraud Certification on a Global Level
PU
03/17NEW AD FORMAT ALERT : Interactive 3D and Chatbot Balloon
PU
02/24Innity Corporation Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
02/24Innity Corporation Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Decembe..
CI
02/10INNITY BERHAD : Line Today Hong Kong Launches Self-Serve Ad Platform Powered by Innity
PU
01/05INNITY BERHAD : How Innity Indonesia got quality leads for Nestle and British Petroleum
PU
2021INNITY BERHAD : 3 Shoppable Campaigns We're Proud Of
PU
2021Innity Corporation Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
2021INNITY BERHAD : Adds Shoppable QuickBuy Feature to Its Shoppable Ads, Enabling Consumers t..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 120 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
Net income 2021 3,37 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
Net cash 2021 26,4 M 6,26 M 6,26 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 64,8 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 2,24%
Chart INNITY CORPORATION BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Innity Corporation Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hong Tuan Looa Managing Director & Director
Soon Kim Yap Finance Manager
Chee Leong Phang Executive Chairman
Eng Tat Ng Head-Technology Development
Shamsul Ariffin bin Mohamad Nor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNITY CORPORATION BERHAD1.09%15
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.10.99%16 829
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-7.74%15 289
WPP PLC-11.82%14 538
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-7.98%13 737
CYBERAGENT, INC.-16.56%6 543