    INNITY   MYQ0147OO007

INNITY CORPORATION BERHAD

(INNITY)
  
Innity Berhad : Statement on Unauthorised Mention of INNITY in Fraudulent Job Recruitment Scheme

04/20/2022 | 10:26am EDT
Statement on Unauthorised Mention of INNITY in Fraudulent Job Recruitment Scheme

20 APRIL 2022 - INNITY has been made aware of unauthorised individuals or organisations falsely using the INNITY SDN BHD name in job recruitment ads in an attempt to lure individuals to sign-up for 'part-time jobs' on e-commerce platforms. These scams require victims to send money to a personal bank account before being reimbursed.

We wish to alert members of the public that this is an ongoing scam by unscrupulous individuals. We appeal to the public NOT to respond to this scam and wish to stress that neither INNITY nor any of our subsidiaries within the INNITY GROUP, are involved or associated in any way with this job recruitment. No money transfers or payments of any kind will ever be requested by INNITY at any point in any job recruitment process.


Please be informed that INNITY GROUP's official corporate and business information is published only via the following official platforms:


INNITY is communicating with the relevant authorities on this matter.

Please report any suspicious transactions relating to INNITY via corporate@innity.com.


Disclaimer

Innity Corporation Bhd published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 14:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 120 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Net income 2021 3,37 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
Net cash 2021 26,4 M 6,18 M 6,18 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 64,1 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 2,24%
Chart INNITY CORPORATION BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Innity Corporation Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hong Tuan Looa Managing Director & Director
Soon Kim Yap Finance Manager
Chee Leong Phang Executive Chairman
Eng Tat Ng Head-Technology Development
Shamsul Ariffin bin Mohamad Nor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNITY CORPORATION BERHAD0.00%15
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.7.27%16 725
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-5.61%15 289
WPP PLC-12.64%14 028
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-5.07%13 990
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-30.40%12 875