Innity Berhad : Statement on Unauthorised Mention of INNITY in Fraudulent Job Recruitment Scheme

20 APRIL 2022 - INNITY has been made aware of unauthorised individuals or organisations falsely using the INNITY SDN BHD name in job recruitment ads in an attempt to lure individuals to sign-up for 'part-time jobs' on e-commerce platforms. These scams require victims to send money to a personal bank account before being reimbursed.



We wish to alert members of the public that this is an ongoing scam by unscrupulous individuals. We appeal to the public NOT to respond to this scam and wish to stress that neither INNITY nor any of our subsidiaries within the INNITY GROUP, are involved or associated in any way with this job recruitment. No money transfers or payments of any kind will ever be requested by INNITY at any point in any job recruitment process.





Please be informed that INNITY GROUP's official corporate and business information is published only via the following official platforms:

Official website: https://www.innity.com/

LinkedIn Official Account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/49409

Facebook Official Account: https://www.facebook.com/innity

Instagram Official Account: https://www.instagram.com/innity.corp





INNITY is communicating with the relevant authorities on this matter.

Please report any suspicious transactions relating to INNITY via corporate@innity.com.