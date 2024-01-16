Inno Holdings Inc. reported earnings results for the full year ended September 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was USD 0.799747 million compared to USD 4.5 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 0.799747 million compared to USD 4.5 million a year ago.

Net loss was USD 3.9 million compared to USD 1.01 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.21 compared to USD 0.06 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.21 compared to USD 0.06 a year ago.