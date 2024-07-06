Certain A Shares of Inno Laser Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2024.

July 05, 2024 Share

Certain A Shares of Inno Laser Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1104 days starting from 28-JUN-2021 to 6-JUL-2024.



Details:

The Company?s holding shareholder Detai International Investment Group Co., Ltd. and actual controller Zhao Xiaojie committed: to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.

After the lock-up has expired, while holding office, Zhao Xiaojie committed to not transfer more than 25% of shares held each year.



The Company?s shareholders Shenzhen Hongcui Investment Enterprise (Limited Partnership) committed: to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date.



The Company?s directors and senior management Lin Dejiao, Liu Xiaoyu, and Zhang Pengcheng committed: to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. After the lock-up has expired, while holding office, they committed to not transfer more than 25% of shares held each year.



The Company?s supervisors Zhang Yuan and Qin Guoshuang and shareholders Shenzhen Huishang Investment Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Aitai Investment Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Yingtan Junyue Shengting Industry Development Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Yingtan Daoqin Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Zhuhai Renhe Chuntian Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Qifu Guolong Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Equity Investment Fund Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Xinyu Renhe Houxin Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Huineng Investment Enterprise (Limited Partnership), and Shenzhen Renhe Shengshi Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) committed: to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date. After the lock-up has expired, while holding office, Zhang Yuan and Qin Guoshuang committed to not transfer more than 25% of shares held each year.