  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. InnoCan Pharma Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INNO   CA45783P1027

INNOCAN PHARMA CORPORATION

(INNO)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04/22 10:48:06 am EDT
0.6100 CAD   +3.39%
05:59aINNOCAN PHARMA : MD&A report - 31.12.2021
PU
05:59aINNOCAN PHARMA : Annual report - 2021
PU
03/31InnoCan Pharma Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

InnoCan Pharma : Annual report - 2021

04/24/2022 | 05:59am EDT
INNOCAN PHARMA CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

INNOCAN PHARMA CORPORATION

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Independent auditor's report

2-4

Consolidated statements of financial position

5-6

Consolidated statements of comprehensive loss

7

Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity

8

Consolidated statements of cash flows

9

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

10-41

_______________________

________________

____________

- 1 -

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF INNOCAN PHARMA CORPORATION

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Innocan Pharma Corporation (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the two years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2021 and 2020 and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the two years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1.5 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicated that the Group incurred a net loss of USD 10,091 thousand during the year ended December 31, 2021. As stated in Note 1.5, these events and conditions, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management's Discussion and Analysis. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained the Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Innocan Pharma Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 09:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 119 M 119 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Iris Or Gabi Bincovich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nelson Halpern Chief Financial Officer
Ron Abraham Mayron Executive Chairman
Nir Avram Chief Technology Officer
Yoram Nathan Drucker Director & Vice President-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNOCAN PHARMA CORPORATION-23.75%119
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.12%477 380
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.73%311 297
ABBVIE INC.14.47%273 757
PFIZER, INC.-18.49%270 652
NOVO NORDISK A/S4.27%252 573