    INNO   CA45783P1027

INNOCAN PHARMA CORPORATION

(INNO)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:41 2022-08-30 pm EDT
0.4550 CAD   -3.19%
06:51aINNOCAN PHARMA : Md&a q2-2022
PU
06:41aINNOCAN PHARMA : Financial Statements Q2-2022
PU
08/18Innocan Pharma Meets Pre-Clinical End-Point in Pilot Pain Study on Dogs Using LPT Liposome Technology
AQ
InnoCan Pharma : Financial Statements Q2-2022

08/31/2022 | 06:41am EDT
INNOCAN PHARMA CORPORATION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2022

UNAUDITED

INNOCAN PHARMA CORPORATION

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position

2-3

Unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive loss

4

Unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity

5

Unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows

6

Notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements

7-18

_______________________

________________

____________

- 1 -

INNOCAN PHARMA CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(US Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

December 31,

Note

2022

2021

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

7,726

11,048

Trade accounts receivable

30

-

Other accounts receivable

3

881

963

Inventory

751

510

Total current assets

9,388

12,521

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

Property, plant and equipment, net

47

39

Right-of-use asset, net

33

15

Total non-current assets

80

54

TOTAL ASSETS

9,468

12,575

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

- 2 -

INNOCAN PHARMA CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(US Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

December 31,

Note

2022

2021

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Trade accounts payable

Other accounts payable

Warrants

Total current liabilities

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Long term lease liability

Total non-current liabilities

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Share capital

Additional share capital

Accumulated deficit

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Non-controlling interest

Total shareholders' equity

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Nelson Halpern

Iris Bincovich

Chief Financial

Chief Executive

Officer

Officer

248

53

459

433

10

1,597

3,078

2,304

3,564

12-

12-

4

-

-

34,362

33,665

(26,997)

(24,610)

7,365

9,055

1.4

(213)

(44)

7,152

9,011

9,46812,575

August 29, 2022

Yoram Drucker

Date of approval of the

Audit Committee

Financial statements

Chair

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

- 3 -

INNOCAN PHARMA CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(US Dollars in thousands)

Revenues

Cost of revenues

Gross profit

Selling and marketing expenses

Research and development expenses

General and administrative expenses

Operating loss

Finance income

Finance expenses

Loss before income taxes

Income taxes

Total comprehensive loss

Total comprehensive loss for the year attributed to:

Owners of the parent Non-controlling interest

Basic and diluted loss per share

Note

5

6

7

8

9

1.4

Three months period ended June 30,

2022 2021

41589

37433

4156

740386

  1. 375
  1. 378

1,977 1,083

  1. (146)
    353100

1,827 1,037

-

-

1,827

1,037

1,736

1,037

91

-

1,827

1,037

$ 0.007

$ 0.005

Six months

period ended June 30,

2022

2021

675

126

608

46

67

80

1,227

1,209

937

877

1,699

1,577

3,796

3,583

(1,488)

-

248

2,270

2,556

5,853

-

-

2,556

5,853

2,387

5,853

169

-

2,556

5,853

$ 0.010

$ 0.028

Weighted average number of common shares

248,523,471 220,150,116 248,519,010 211,470,142

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Innocan Pharma Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 10:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
