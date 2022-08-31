InnoCan Pharma : Financial Statements Q2-2022
INNOCAN PHARMA CORPORATION
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2022
UNAUDITED
INNOCAN PHARMA CORPORATION
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position
2-3
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive loss
4
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity
5
Unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows
6
Notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements
7-18
INNOCAN PHARMA CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(US Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
Note
2022
2021
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
7,726
11,048
Trade accounts receivable
30
-
Other accounts receivable
3
881
963
Inventory
751
510
Total current assets
9,388
12,521
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Property, plant and equipment, net
47
39
Right-of-use asset, net
33
15
Total non-current assets
80
54
TOTAL ASSETS
9,468
12,575
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
INNOCAN PHARMA CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(US Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
Note
2022
2021
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade accounts payable
Other accounts payable
Warrants
Total current liabilities
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Long term lease liability
Total non-current liabilities
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Share capital
Additional share capital
Accumulated deficit
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Non-controlling interest
Total shareholders' equity
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Nelson Halpern
Iris Bincovich
Chief Financial
Chief Executive
Officer
Officer
248
53
459
433
10
1,597
3,078
2,304
3,564
12
-
12
-
4
-
-
34,362
33,665
(26,997)
(24,610)
7,365
9,055
1.4
(213)
(44)
7,152
9,011
9,468
12,575
August 29, 2022
Yoram Drucker
Date of approval of the
Audit Committee
Financial statements
Chair
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
INNOCAN PHARMA CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(US Dollars in thousands)
Revenues
Cost of revenues
Gross profit
Selling and marketing expenses
Research and development expenses
General and administrative expenses
Operating loss
Finance income
Finance expenses
Loss before income taxes
Income taxes
Total comprehensive loss
Total comprehensive loss for the year attributed to:
Owners of the parent Non-controlling interest
Basic and diluted loss per share
Three months period ended June 30,
2022 2021
415
89
374
33
41
56
740
386
375
378
1,977 1,083
(146)
353 100
1,827 1,037
-
-
1,827
1,037
1,736
1,037
91
-
1,827
1,037
$ 0.007
$ 0.005
Six months
period ended June 30,
2022
2021
675
126
608
46
67
80
1,227
1,209
937
877
1,699
1,577
3,796
3,583
(1,488)
-
248
2,270
2,556
5,853
-
-
2,556
5,853
2,387
5,853
169
-
2,556
5,853
$ 0.010
$ 0.028
Weighted average number of common shares
248,523,471 220,150,116 248,519,010 211,470,142
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
