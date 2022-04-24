InnoCan Pharma : MD&A report - 31.12.2021

INNOCAN PHARMA CORPORATION

Management's Discussion and Analysis For the year ended December 31, 2021

1. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The following discussion and analysis is management's assessment of the results and financial condition of Innocan Pharma Corporation (the "Company").

The following information should be read in conjunction with the notes to the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The date of this management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") is March 29, 2022. The Company's comparative amounts in this MD&A have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All dollar amounts are stated in United States dollars ("USD") unless otherwise indicated (for reference, "CAD" means Canadian dollars).

Statements in this report that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary considerably from these statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

2. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS Company Overview

Innocan Pharma Corporation was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act on May 31, 2018. The Company's registered office is 1015, 926 - 5 Avenue SW Calgary, Canada and its corporate website is www.innocanpharma.com. The Company is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") trading under the symbol INNO and is the parent company of Innocan Pharma Ltd. ("Innocan").

Innocan is a pharmaceutical company which specializes in integrating cannabinoids with existing proven drugs to enhance their capabilities by harnessing the cannabinoids healing properties and interaction with the human body's endocannabinoid system. Innocan is at a pre-clinical stage and is expected to conduct activities mainly in the United States (US), Canadian and European markets.

In October 2019, Innocan announced its plans to enter the cannabidiol (CBD) beauty market and to manufacture cannabidiol (CBD) cosmetic products. Innocan intends to be selling its CBD cosmetic products primarily in the US, Canadian and European markets. For more information on Innocan's product lines, please see details on its corporate website at www.innocanpharma.com.

References throughout to "Innocan" and the "Company" refer generally to the collective activity and operations of both entities, in aggregate.

Description of the Company's Principal Businesses and Operations

Company's Activity Under Research Agreements

On January 14, 2021, the Company announced the successful completion of a large-scale production of exosomes under its CBD Loaded Exosome (CLX) therapy project led by Professor Offen, of Tel Aviv University in Israel, demonstrates the possibility of reliable large-scale production of exosomes and is an important milestone in the CLX therapy development process. Under the project, Innocan produced trillions of exosomes in a short period of time in a three-dimensional bioreactor, which could lead to large-scale CLX production.

On January 22, 2021, the Company announced a successful manufacturing demonstration of liposome platform technology (LPT) CBD-loaded liposomes under aseptic conditions, together with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. This demonstration brings the product closer to market in that it moves the process toward animal and human clinical studies. It also supports future studies on small and large animals, examining the therapeutic efficacy of Innocan's CBD-loaded LPT in relevant diseases. These studies follow the results of previous studies that demonstrated prolonged release of cannabidiol into the blood of mice and rats, for at least three weeks after a single injection.

On May 14, 2021, the Company announced that a study conducted in mice based on Innocan's licensed CBD-loaded LPT for injectable CBD solutions demonstrated a prolonged release of CBD into the bloodstream of mice, for at least 50 days following two injections. This study was led by Dr. Ahuva Cern, a senior researcher in the laboratory of Professor Barenholz of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. These results are significant in comparison to oral or inhalation-based intake methods, in which CBD is found to remain in the bloodstream for a maximum-period of 36

hours following a single dose.

On June 11, 2021, the Company announced that a recent study conducted on mice demonstrated a prolonged release of cannabidiol into the bloodstream of mice, for at least seven weeks following two injections. This study was led by Dr. Ahuva Cern, a senior researcher in the lab of Professor Chezy Barenholz of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and is based on Innocan's licensed CBD-loaded LPT for injectable CBD solutions.

On August 3, 2021, the Company updated its progress in the pre-clinical studies of its LPT. To date, the Company has completed two pre-clinical trials on animals. After a single intra-muscular injection, the first trial resulted in the presence of a high level of CBD for at least 3 weeks in the plasma, and demonstrated no side effects. In the second trial, the researchers observed the effect of CBD in a disease model of the central nervous system, while CBD was detected for a period of over seven weeks, after two injections.

On August 18, 2021, the Company announced that it had issued a notice to Ramot, the Technology Transfer Company of Tel Aviv University (TAU), declaring the Company's intention to exercise its option to enter into a full Research and License Agreement with Ramot. Innocan's project with TAU is aimed at developing a breakthrough technology platform that enables the delivery of cannabinoids by loading them on Exosomes to be delivered to a specific body organ.

On September 3, 2021, the Company announced results of an experimental study of its CBD-loaded liposome technology in large animals, which demonstrated a similar pharmacokinetic (PK) profile to previous small animal studies. The data obtained suggests that Innocan's LPT platform may be suitable for human therapeutic applications.

On October 19, 2021, the Company announced the results of a recent study showed the presence of CBD in mice's brains 41 days after being injected with Innocan's CBD LPT. In contrast, no CBD was demonstrated in mice's brains 22 days following the injection of free CBD (without using Innocan's LPT delivery system). Prolonged and controlled release of CBD from Innocan's novel LPT platform injected subcutaneously, showed continuous clinically relevant concentrations of CBD in the blood for an extended period of time.

The Company believes that the extended presence of CBD in blood renders local administration, superior to orally administered CBD in two respects: (a) it will all allow a single administration of CBD instead of daily administration; and (b) it will overcome the low (i.e., 10-20%) oral bioavailability of CBD. The superior PK of the CBD Delivery System administered, may achieve controlled concentration of CBD in the blood leading to a better clinical outcome.

On November 10, 2021, the Company announced further progress in the CBD CLX research. The researchers at Professor Offen's laboratory at the Tel Aviv University succeeded in characterizing the profile of the micro-RNA content in exosomes. The new analysis will allow more accurate characterization of the exosomes intended for treatment combined with CBD. Characterization of the exosomes is a further step in the FDA regulatory process.

On November 18, 2021, the Company announced the successful demonstration of prolonged release of CDB in dogs using its LPT platform, which demonstrated prolonged plasma concentrations for at least six weeks after a single administration. The dog received a single administration of 5 mg/kg dose injected subcutaneously. Comparatively, the commonpractice for oral CBD dosing is in the range of 1-4 mg/kg daily (given in two doses)1 with a half-life of four to five hours. This translates to administration of 30-120 mg/kg per month as compared to the 5 mg/kg single LPT dose that was lasted for at least six weeks. This study highlighted one of the advantages of the LPT technology over the oral CBD administration.

On December 9, 2021, the Company announced that after the early results of its CBD CLX, it signed a research and license agreement with Ramot of TAU. The agreement is designed to execute and extend a previously announced research and option agreement between Innocan and Ramot dated April 17, 2020 (the "Ramot Agreement"). The new agreement finalizes certain terms of the Ramot Agreement and defines the royalties and payments Ramot would receive under various scenarios. The new agreement expands the Ramot Agreement regarding the research plan by introducing a broader research work plan that will be carried out over the next 21 months, which will continue the development of the CLX platform and may expand the potential applications of the technology being developed at Ramot.

The table below provides a description of each of Innocan's major projects. More stages are required in order to receive full regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is based on estimations at the time of this report. Actual results may vary.