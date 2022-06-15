Innocare Optoelectronics : Annoucement of INCX obtained the Letter of Opinion of "Opinions on the Marketability of Science and Technology Enterprises" from MOEA(IDB)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/06/15 2.Company name: InnoCare Optoelectronics Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"): head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N.A. 5.Cause of occurrence:The Company has been notified by TWSE of obtaining the Letter of Opinion of "Opinions on the Marketability of Science and Technology Enterprises" from MOEA(IDB), Taipei Exchange letter with reference number TPEx-Confidentiality-1110011249, Dated June 10, 2022. 6.Countermeasures: The Company will proceed with the schedule to submit the application form for the listing of its stock. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.