  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Innocare Optoelectronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6861   TW0006861008

INNOCARE OPTOELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(6861)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-13
94.90 TWD   -1.66%
06:43aINNOCARE OPTOELECTRONICS : Annoucement of INCX obtained the Letter of Opinion of "Opinions on the Marketability of Science and Technology Enterprises" from MOEA(IDB)
PU
05/24INNOCARE OPTOELECTRONICS : To announce the record date for cash dividend
PU
05/24INNOCARE OPTOELECTRONICS : The major resolutions of INCX 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Innocare Optoelectronics : Annoucement of INCX obtained the Letter of Opinion of "Opinions on the Marketability of Science and Technology Enterprises" from MOEA(IDB)

06/15/2022 | 06:43am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: InnoCare Optoelectronics Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 18:29:37
Subject 
 Annoucement of INCX obtained the Letter of Opinion
of "Opinions on the Marketability of Science and
Technology Enterprises" from MOEA(IDB)
Date of events 2022/06/15 To which item it meets paragraph 44
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/06/15
2.Company name: InnoCare Optoelectronics Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"): head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N.A.
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company has been notified by TWSE of obtaining the
Letter of Opinion of "Opinions on the Marketability of Science and
Technology Enterprises" from MOEA(IDB), Taipei Exchange letter with
reference number TPEx-Confidentiality-1110011249, Dated June 10, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:
The Company will proceed with the schedule to submit the application form
for the listing of its stock.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.

Disclaimer

InnoCare Optoelectronics Corporation published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 10:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 941 M 65,3 M 65,3 M
Net income 2021 199 M 6,68 M 6,68 M
Net cash 2021 420 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 0,70%
Capitalization 3 320 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 2,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,4%
