Innocare Optoelectronics : Annoucement of INCX obtained the Letter of Opinion of "Opinions on the Marketability of Science and Technology Enterprises" from MOEA(IDB)
06/15/2022 | 06:43am EDT
Provided by: InnoCare Optoelectronics Corporation
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
18:29:37
Subject
Annoucement of INCX obtained the Letter of Opinion
of "Opinions on the Marketability of Science and
Technology Enterprises" from MOEA(IDB)
Date of events
2022/06/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 44
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/06/15
2.Company name: InnoCare Optoelectronics Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"): head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N.A.
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company has been notified by TWSE of obtaining the
Letter of Opinion of "Opinions on the Marketability of Science and
Technology Enterprises" from MOEA(IDB), Taipei Exchange letter with
reference number TPEx-Confidentiality-1110011249, Dated June 10, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:
The Company will proceed with the schedule to submit the application form
for the listing of its stock.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.
