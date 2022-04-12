Innocare Optoelectronics : The Board of Directors Resolutions on Dividend Distribution in 2021
04/12/2022 | 05:51am EDT
Provided by: InnoCare Optoelectronics Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/12
Time of announcement
17:41:41
Subject
The Board of Directors Resolutions on
Dividend Distribution in 2021
Date of events
2022/04/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/12
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01 - 2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):1.10
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):38,482,950
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10 per share
InnoCare Optoelectronics Corporation published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 09:50:10 UTC.