  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Innocare Optoelectronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6861   TW0006861008

INNOCARE OPTOELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(6861)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-10
142.50 TWD   -1.72%
06:01aINNOCARE OPTOELECTRONICS : The announcement of withdrawing restrictions regarding the engagement in competitive conduct.
PU
06:01aINNOCARE OPTOELECTRONICS : To announce the acquisition of real property Right-of-use asset from a related party.
PU
05:51aINNOCARE OPTOELECTRONICS : The Board of Directors Resolutions on Dividend Distribution in 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Innocare Optoelectronics : The Board of Directors Resolutions on Dividend Distribution in 2021

04/12/2022 | 05:51am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: InnoCare Optoelectronics Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/12 Time of announcement 17:41:41
Subject 
 The Board of Directors Resolutions on
Dividend Distribution in 2021
Date of events 2022/04/12 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/12
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01 - 2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):1.10
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):38,482,950
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10 per share

Disclaimer

InnoCare Optoelectronics Corporation published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 09:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
