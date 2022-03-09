Innocare Optoelectronics : (correction)The board of directors approved the company to restate the 2020, 2021 and Q2 2021 certain financial information and other disclosures.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/09 2.Year/Quarter of the corrected and remade financial statements: (correction)restatement of the 2020, 2021 and Q1 2021 certain financial information and other disclosures 3.Please specify as correction or restatement: (correction) restatement of the 2020, 2021 and Q1 2021 certain financial information and other disclosures 4.Cause of occurrence: The deal of acquiring all the shares of Ningbo Innolux Electronics Ltd. is the Company's reorganization involving entities under common control. When preparing the comparative consolidated financial statements, for the purpose of comparison, the Company will make a retrospective restatement, and recognize related equity as equity attributable to former owner of business combination under common control, and thus the cash inflow from acquisition will be reflected in the cash flow from financing section. 5.Deadline set by the Competent authority for correction or restatement:N/A 6.Main differences from the previously publicly announced financial reports: (Unit:NTD,K) 2019Q4 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Before Differences After CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Cash inflows from retrospective adjustment of equity attributable to former owner due to reorganization of entities under common control(Note) - - 260,091 Note：Adjustment from investing activities to financing activities 2019Q4 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Before Differences After Profit (loss) before income tax 78,384 21,002 99,386 7.Countermeasures: it will be re-uploaded and disclosed in compliance with the regulations. 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A