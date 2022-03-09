Log in
    6861   TW0006861008

INNOCARE OPTOELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(6861)
News 
Summary

Innocare Optoelectronics : (correction)The board of directors approved the company to restate the 2020, 2021 and Q2 2021 certain financial information and other disclosures.

03/09/2022 | 05:51am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: InnoCare Optoelectronics Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/09 Time of announcement 18:39:24
Subject 
 (correction)The board of directors approved the
company to restate the 2020, 2021 and Q2 2021 certain
financial information and other disclosures.
Date of events 2022/03/09 To which item it meets paragraph 24
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/09
2.Year/Quarter of the corrected and remade financial statements:
(correction)restatement of the 2020, 2021 and Q1 2021 certain financial
information and other disclosures
3.Please specify as correction or restatement:
(correction) restatement of the 2020, 2021 and Q1 2021 certain financial
 information and other disclosures
4.Cause of occurrence:
The deal of acquiring all the shares of Ningbo Innolux Electronics Ltd.
is the Company's reorganization involving entities under common control.
When preparing the comparative consolidated financial statements,
for the purpose of comparison, the Company will make a retrospective
 restatement, and recognize related equity as equity attributable to
former owner of business combination under common control,
and thus the cash inflow from acquisition will be reflected in the cash
flow from financing section.
5.Deadline set by the Competent authority for correction or restatement:N/A
6.Main differences from the previously publicly announced financial reports:
(Unit:NTD,K)
2019Q4 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Before   Differences     After
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Cash inflows from retrospective adjustment
 of equity attributable to
former owner due to reorganization of
entities under common control(Note)               -             -   260,091
Note：Adjustment from investing activities
 to financing activities

2019Q4 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE
 INCOME                                      Before   Differences     After
Profit (loss) before income tax              78,384        21,002    99,386
7.Countermeasures:
it will be re-uploaded and disclosed in compliance with the regulations.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

InnoCare Optoelectronics Corporation published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 10:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
