InnoCare Pharma announced that the first subject has been dosed in clinical trial of the Company's novel TYK2 (Tyrosine Kinase 2) inhibitor ICP-332 in the United States. ICP-332 is a potent and selective TYK2 inhibitor. ICP-332 achieved multiple efficacy endpoints in the China Phase II study for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), demonstrating an outstanding efficacy and safety profile.

ICP-332 showed better efficacy profile across different classes/MoAs of therapies for the treatment of AD patients (not a head-to-head comparison). The detailed data was presented at the 2024 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting as a late-breaking oral presentation. Currently, no TYK2 inhibitors have obtained marketing approval for the treatment of AD anywhere in the world.

As a non-receptor tyrosine kinase, TYK2 is a member of the JAK kinase family, which is an important kinase on the JAK-STAT signaling pathway and plays an important role in the pathogenesis of inflammatory diseases.