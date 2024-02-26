Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming April 22, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Innodata Inc. (“Innodata” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INOD) common stock between May 9, 2019 and February 14, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On February 15, 2024, Wolfpack Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Innodata is "a deteriorating, manual data-entry business driven by offshore labor, not innovation." Wolfpack further alleged that "[s]igns that [Innodata] is not an AI company are everywhere" noting the Company’s minimal spending on cloud services and R&D, as well as the fact that "96% of [its] workforce is overseas and its average employee generates less than $20k of revenue annually."

On this news, Innodata's stock price fell $3.74, or 30.5%, to close at $8.52 per share on February 15, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company did not have a viable AI technology; (2) its Goldengate AI platform is a rudimentary software developed by just a handful of employees; (3) it was not going to utilize AI to any significant degree for new Silicon Valley contracts; (4) it was not effectively investing in research and development for AI; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

