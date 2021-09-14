Innodata : AI-Enabled Agility Platform Named Momentum Leader in PR Software Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) today announced that Agility, its AI-enabled industry platform for public relations, has been named 'momentum leader' in all three public relations software categories-media and influencer targeting, media monitoring, and PR analytics-in G2's Fall 2021 report.

G2, a provider of peer-to-peer software reviews, is the 'world's largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential,' according to its website.

G2 chooses momentum leaders based on customer satisfaction and momentum in user adoption. Its assessments are based on user reviews and trending popularity across small, medium, and large-scale enterprises as well as gains in social media and web mentions.

Agility is managed through Innodata's subsidiary Agility PR Solutions.

'This is the kind of product recognition that has given us the confidence to significantly scale our sales and marketing this year at Agility PR Solutions,' stated Jack Abuhoff, Innodata CEO. 'Last year, when our focus was on product and AI integration, we only had 10 sales executives. By contrast, we expect to exit this year with a sales team of 95. It is exciting that we've barely scratched the surface of the $4.5 billion public relations software market.'[1] In its recent second quarter analyst call, Innodata stated that it expected its enterprise-wide sales staff (inclusive of the Agility subsidiary) to increase from 19 to 110 by year end and continue to scale next year.

Martin Lyster, CEO of Agility PR Solutions, added, 'Our focus over the past several years has been on usability, innovation, and client support. Being recognized by G2 as a momentum leader across all three public relations software categories is proof that we've accomplished what we set out to achieve. With this in hand, we are now focused on achieving scale.'

Agility, one of Innodata's AI-enabled industry platforms, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform used by public relations professionals for media monitoring, outreach, and analytics. Learn more at www.agilitypr.com.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,500 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Words such as 'project,' 'believe,' 'expect,' 'can,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'should,' 'will,' 'anticipate,' 'indicate,' 'forecast,' 'predict,' 'likely,' 'goals,' 'estimate,' 'plan,' 'potential,' or the negatives thereof and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the expected or potential effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the responses of governments, the general global population, our customers, and the Company thereto; that contracts may be terminated by clients; projected or committed volumes of work may not materialize; continuing Digital Data Solutions segment reliance on project-based work and the primarily at-will nature of such contracts and the ability of these clients to reduce, delay or cancel projects; the likelihood of continued development of the markets, particularly new and emerging markets, that our services support; continuing Digital Data Solutions segment revenue concentration in a limited number of clients; potential inability to replace projects that are completed, canceled or reduced; our dependency on content providers in our Agility segment; difficulty in integrating and deriving synergies from acquisitions, joint venture and strategic investments; potential undiscovered liabilities of companies and businesses that we may acquire; potential impairment of the carrying value of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets of companies and businesses that we acquire; changes in our business or growth strategy; a continued downturn in or depressed market conditions, whether as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; changes in external market factors; the ability and willingness of our clients and prospective clients to execute business plans that give rise to requirements for our services; changes in our business or growth strategy; the emergence of new or growth in existing competitors; various other competitive and technological factors; our use of and reliance on information technology systems, including potential security breaches, cyber-attacks, privacy breaches or data breaches that result in the unauthorized disclosure of consumer, client, employee or Company information, or service interruptions;and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our actual results could differ materially from the results referred to in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the global response thereto and the risks discussed in Part I, Item 1A. 'Risk Factors,' Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2021, as updated or amended by our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements will occur,and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or review any guidance or other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by the Federal securities laws.

