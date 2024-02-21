Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Innodata Inc. (“Innodata” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INOD) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 15, 2024, Wolfpack Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Innodata is "a deteriorating, manual data-entry business driven by offshore labor, not innovation." Wolfpack further alleged that "[s]igns that [Innodata] is not an AI company are everywhere" noting the Company’s minimal spending on cloud services and R&D, as well as the fact that "96% of [its] workforce is overseas and its average employee generates less than $20k of revenue annually."

On this news, Innodata's stock price fell $3.74, or 30.5%, to close at $8.52 per share on February 15, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Innodata securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

