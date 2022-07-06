Innodisk : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to issue employee stock warrants

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/06 2.Issue period: Within one year since the date of receipt for notice of the competent authority's approval and effectiveness; issued at once or in tranches depending on actual requirements. The Chairman is authorized to determine the actual issue date. 3.Eligibility criteria for optionees: (I) domestic and foreign subsidiaries in which the Company and the Company directly or indirectly hold more than 50% of the voting rights (the "Subsidiaries" are in accordance with the 1070121068 of the HKMA's ISSUANCE of 2018/12/27 Letter of Interpretation) is limited to employees. (II) The actual number of shares recognized by an employee will be determined by the Chairman after approval by the Chairman and with the consent of the Board of Directors, taking into account the individual work performance, overall contribution, special merit or other conditions for reference in management, etc., except that the identity of the director or manager on the list of recognized shareholders shall be approved by the Remuneration Committee; If the list of shareholders is not a manager, it is necessary to obtain the consent of the Audit Committee before submitting the board resolution. (III)The cumulative no. of shares a single employee can subscribe for by exercising the options granted to him/her by the Company under Paragraph 1, Article 56-1 of the Regulations Governing the Offering and Issuance of Securities by Securities Issuers (the "Regulations Governing Offering and Issuance"), in combination with the cumulative no. of restricted stock awards obtained by such employee, shall not exceed 0.3% of the total issued shares. The above, in combination with the cumulative no. of shares such employee can subscribe for by exercising the stock warrants granted under Paragraph 1, Article 56 shall not exceed 1% of the total issued shares. 4.Number of total issued units of the employee stock warrants: 3,500,000 units 5.Number of shares each stock warrant unit may subscribe for: Each stock warrant unit may subscribe for 1 common share of the Company. 6.Total number of new shares to be issued due to exercise of options, or the no.of shares for buyback as required by Article 28-2 of the Securities and Exchange Act: 3,500,000 shares. 7.Subscription price:The closing price of ordinary shares of the company on the date of issuance is the exercise price. 8.Period of subscription rights: The accredited shareholder may exercise the subscription in proportion to the vested ratio specified in subsection (3) of this Article, except for the period of suspension of the transfer in accordance with the provisions, after 2 years of being granted the employee's subscription certificate. The warrant is valid for a period of 4 years and may not be transferred, pledged, offered to others, or otherwise disposed of, except for those who inherit or voluntarily waive the employee's warrant. At the expiration of the period of existence, the unexplained right to subscribe to shares shall be deemed to be abandoned. The proportional time limit for the exercise of the subscription right During the issuance of the The subscription ratio can be subscription rights exercised _____________________________ _____________________________ 2 years 50% 3 years 100% 9.Types of shares which may be subscribed for: Common shares of the Company. 10.Handling method for employee resignation/inheritance: (1) Voluntary departure/repatriation A subscription certificate entitled to exercise the right to exercise may exercise the right to subscribe shares within 30 days from the date of departure or the effective date of the discharge, and if it is appropriate for the period during which the recognition of shares may not be exercised as provided for in these Measures, the period of its exercise may be extended from the date of exercise to the number of days on which it cannot be exercised, and those who fail to exercise the rights within the aforesaid period shall be deemed to have waived their rights to subscribe. However, the aforementioned 30 days shall not exceed the last date of existence of the recognized warrant. A warrant for which no right to exercise the right to exercise is deemed to be a waiver of the right to subscribe on the date of departure or the effective date of the exercise. (2) Retirement The granted subscription certificate may exercise all the rights of the subscription upon retirement. Except that the subscription warrant shall still be exercised after 2 years have elapsed since the certificate has been granted, it is not subject to the restriction on the percentage of shares that may be exercised upon completion of the relevant time period in paragraph 2 of this Article. However, the subscription right shall be exercised within one year from the date of retirement or from the date of grant of the subscription right certificate for 2 years(whichever is later). However, the last date of existence of the recognized warrant shall not be exceeded during the aforesaid one-year period. (3) Death For a recognized share certificate in which the right to exercise is exercised by the heir within one year from the date of death. However, the last date of existence of the recognized warrant shall not be exceeded during the aforesaid one-year period. A warrant that does not have the right to exercise the right to exercise is deemed to be a waiver of the right to subscribe on the day of death. (4) Persons who are disabled or die due to occupational disasters A person who is unable to continue to serve as a result of death or physical disability caused by occupational disaster may exercise all of the rights of recognition of shares upon departure or death of the successor who has been granted a certificate of recognition of shares. Except that the subscription warrant shall still be exercised after 2 years have elapsed since the certificate has been granted, it is not subject to the restriction on the percentage of shares that may be exercised upon completion of the relevant time period in paragraph 2 of this Article. However, the subscription right shall be exercised within one year from the date of departure/death or from the date of grant of the subscription certificate for 2 years (whichever is later). However, the last date of existence of the recognized warrant shall not be exceeded during the aforesaid one-year period. (5) Suspension of employment without pay Employees who are suspended without pay in accordance with the provisions of government laws and regulations and who are specially approved by the Company for serious personal illness, family accidents, or other reasons may exercise the right to exercise their rights to exercise their rights to exercise their rights to exercise their rights to subscribe for shares within 30 days from the date of commencement of suspension of pay, and if it is appropriate for the period during which the recognition period is not allowed to be exercised as determined by this Law, the period of exercise may be extended from the date of exercise to the number of days on which they cannot be exercised, and those who do not exercise their rights within the aforesaid period shall be deemed to have waived their rights to subscribe to shares. A warrant without the right to exercise may be reinstated after reinstatement, provided that the period during which the claim is exercised shall be deferred by the number of months during the period of suspension of employment (the number of days of the calendar during the period of suspension of pay is divided by 30 and then calculated by unconditionally progressive integers) and to the extent that the warrant exists, and the subscription right that has not been exercised during the duration of the warrant is deemed to be a waiver of the subscription right. (6) Transfer For the purposes of the Company's operations, upon assignment to a related enterprise or other company of the Company, it has granted a warranty to exercise the right to subscribe within the timeframe for exercising the right in accordance with paragraph 1 of paragraph 2 of this Clause, provided that such period is still limited to the duration of the warrant. (7) If the shareholder or his successor fails to exercise the subscription right within the above period, it shall be deemed to have waived the right to subscribe and shall not be required to exerc 11.Other criteria for subscription: The method of handling the recognition of the right to recognize shares: For warrants that are invalid, voluntarily waived by the shareholder or waived in accordance with the preceding paragraph, the Company will cancel them and will not issue them again. 12.Method for performance of contract: New common shares issued by the Company shall be delivered. 13.Adjustment of subscription price: (I)After the stock warrants are issued, except for the issuance of common shares upon conversion of all securities with conversion rights or subscription rights for common shares, or new shares issued as employee bonuses, if there is any change to the Company's no. of common shares (including cash capital increase, capital increase by earnings, capital increase by capital surplus, merger or transfer of new shares issued by other companies, stock divide, participation in overseas depositary receipts through cash capital increase, etc.), the subscription price shall be adjusted in accordance with the following formula (rounded up to the nearest tenth of one New Taiwan Dollar): Adjusted subscription price = Subscription price prior to adjustment * [no. of issued shares + (paid purchase price per share * no. of newly issued shares) ÷ current price per share] / (no. of issued shares + no. of newly issued shares) (1)No. of issued shares refers to total no. of issued common shares minus the no. of treasury shares repurchased by the Company but not transferred or canceled. (2)In the event of gratuitous distribution of shares or stock divide , the paid purchase price per share shall be zero. (3)If the adjusted subscription price is higher than the subscription price prior to adjustment, the subscription price shall not be adjusted. (4)In the event of merger or issuance of new shares for transfer of shares from other company, the paid purchase price per share shall be the average closing price of the common shares of the Company 30 business days prior to the record date of merger or transfer of shares from other company. (5)The hourly price per share shall be determined by the simple arithmetic average of the closing price of common stock calculated one by one of the division basis date, the order basis date or the one,300 or five trading days before the stock split benchmark date. (II)In the event of a decrease in the number of issued common share After the stock warrants are issued, the subscription price shall be subject to adjustment in accordance with the following formula in case that the reduction in no. of common shares is not caused by capital reduction through cancellation of treasury shares (the adjusted subscription shall be rounded down to the nearest tenth of one New Taiwan Dollar): Capital reduction to offset losses: Adjusted subscription price = Subscription price prior to adjustment × (no. of issued shares before capital reduction ÷ no. of issued shares after capital reduction) Capital reduction with cash payment: Adjusted subscription price = (Subscription price prior to adjustment - cash refund per share) × (no. of issued shares before capital reduction ÷ no. of issued Shares after capital reduction) (1) The number of issued shares refers to the total number of issued shares (including private ) of common stock, and the number of treasury shares bought by the Company but not yet sold or transferred shall be deducted. (III)In the event of the issuance of cash dividends on common stock After the stock warrants are issued, the subscription price shall be subject to adjustment in accordance with the following formula in the case of cash dividend distribution for common shares, where the ratio of monetary value per share to current price per share exceeds 1.5% (the adjusted subscription price shall be rounded down to the nearest tenth of one New Taiwan Dollar):Adjusted subscription price = Subscription price prior to adjustment * (1 - cash dividends distributed per common share ÷ current price per share)The aforementioned current price per share shall be the simple arithmetic average of the closing price of shares either on the first, third or fifth business day immediately prior to the announced book closure and ex-dividend date for the cash dividends. 14.Procedures for exercising options: (I)After the expiry of the subscription right of the shareholder, except for the following periods, the authorized shareholder may, in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of these Measures, fill in the "Notice of Exercise of Employees' Subscription Rights" and submit an application to the Company's equity unit before 3:00 p.m. on the first working day of each week, and the effect of the subscription shall be generated upon delivery, and the application shall not be revoked. (1) The statutory period of suspension of transfer before the convening of the regular or temporary meeting of shareholders in the current year. (2) The Company shall negotiate with the competent authorities the three business days before the announcement of the cessation of the transfer of ex-dividend, cash increase and capital reduction to the base date of the distribution of rights. (3) Other periods during which the transfer is stopped in accordance with law. (II) Upon confirmation of the full receipt of the shares, the Company notifies the share agency to register the number of shares subscribed by the Company in the Company's Shareholders' Register, and delivers the newly issued intangible ordinary shares of the Company in a pooled guarantee book within five business days, and buys and sells them at the securities firm's business office from the date of delivery. (III) The Company shall issue new shares under these Measures and deliver them to the subscribers, and will apply to the competent authority for registration of the change in capital amount of the Company at the end of each quarter. 15.Rights and obligations after exercising options: The rights obligations are the same as those of the common stock of the Company. 16.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:NA 17.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:N/A 18.Other important terms and conditions: (I)After the total number of units issued, the subscription price, the distribution principle and the list of the subscribed rights holders of the "Subscription Certificate" have been approved by the Board of Directors, the undertaking unit shall notify the shareholders. (II) After notification, all shall comply with the confidentiality requirements, shall not inform others of the relevant contents of the case and personal rights and interests, and in the event of any violation, the Company may revoke the employee's share recognition certificate that it has not yet exercised. (III) The "Warrant" and its interests may not be transferred (except as the successor is not permitted), pledged, lent to others, or otherwise disposed of. (IV) In the event of gross negligence such as a breach of the Company's labor contract or working rules after the Company has granted the Warrant, the Company has the right to immediately revoke the Warrant for which it has not yet exercised its right to exercise and the Warrant for Which it has not yet exercised. 19.Any other matters that need to be specified: (I)The provisions of this Scheme shall be subject to the attendance of more than two-thirds of the Directors of the Board and the consent of more than one-half of the Directors present, and shall be effective upon approval by the competent authorities, as shall be the case when amended prior to issuance. If, during the submission review process, amendments are required due to the requirements of the competent authority's review, the Chairman is authorized to amend this Act and may not issue it until it is subsequently submitted to the Board for retrospection. (II) If there are any outstanding matters in this Law, they shall be handled in accordance with the provisions of relevant laws and regulations.