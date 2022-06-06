Innodisk : The Company was invited by MasterLink Securities and Taipei Exchange to participate the Online institutional investor conference.
06/06/2022 | 06:02am EDT
Provided by: Innodisk Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/06
Time of announcement
17:47:36
Subject
The Company was invited by MasterLink Securities
and Taipei Exchange to participate the Online
institutional investor conference.
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/08
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online institutional investor conference.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company was invited by MasterLink Securities
and Taipei Exchange to participate the 「MasterLink x
TPEx Taiwan Technology Day」Online institutional
investor conference.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
