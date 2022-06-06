Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Innodisk Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5289   TW0005289003

INNODISK CORPORATION

(5289)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  06-01
197.50 TWD   -0.75%
05/31Innodisk Corporation Approves Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
05/24Innodisk Showcases Innovative Edge AI Computing Capabilities at Computex 2022
AQ
05/05Innodisk Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Innodisk : The Company was invited by MasterLink Securities and Taipei Exchange to participate the Online institutional investor conference.

06/06/2022 | 06:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Innodisk Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/06 Time of announcement 17:47:36
Subject 
 The Company was invited by MasterLink Securities
and Taipei Exchange to participate the Online
institutional investor conference.
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/08
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online institutional investor conference.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company was invited by MasterLink Securities
 and Taipei Exchange to participate the 「MasterLink x
 TPEx Taiwan Technology Day」Online institutional
investor conference.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Innodisk Corporation published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 10:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
