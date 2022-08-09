Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Innofactor Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFA1V   FI0009007637

INNOFACTOR OYJ

(IFA1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  07:24 2022-08-09 am EDT
0.9670 EUR   -0.10%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Aalto University Foundation selects Innofactor as a partner for data warehousing services

08/09/2022 | 07:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on August 9, 2022, at 14:40 Finnish time

Aalto University Foundation has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as part of a consortium formed with Invenco Ltd to develop and maintain Aalto University’s centralized data warehouse. The tender was submitted as a consortium with Invenco Ltd, after which Innofactor has announced in a stock exchange release on June 20, 2022 about the acquisition of the share capital of Invenco Ltd. The acquisition was completed on June 30, 2022, after which Invenco Ltd is part of the Innofactor Group.

The estimated total value (excluding VAT) stated by The Aalto University Foundation in the public procurement decision for a contract period of four years is approximately EUR 5.0 million.

Aalto University Foundation sr operates as Aalto University, which began operations at the beginning of 2010. Aalto University has six universities and almost 20,000 students.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

Espoo, August 9, 2022

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles

 


