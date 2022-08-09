Aalto University Foundation selects Innofactor as a partner for data warehousing services

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on August 9, 2022, at 14:40 Finnish time

Aalto University Foundation has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as part of a consortium formed with Invenco Ltd to develop and maintain Aalto University’s centralized data warehouse. The tender was submitted as a consortium with Invenco Ltd, after which Innofactor has announced in a stock exchange release on June 20, 2022 about the acquisition of the share capital of Invenco Ltd. The acquisition was completed on June 30, 2022, after which Invenco Ltd is part of the Innofactor Group.

The estimated total value (excluding VAT) stated by The Aalto University Foundation in the public procurement decision for a contract period of four years is approximately EUR 5.0 million.

Aalto University Foundation sr operates as Aalto University, which began operations at the beginning of 2010. Aalto University has six universities and almost 20,000 students.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

Espoo, August 9, 2022

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

