  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Innofactor Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFA1V   FI0009007637

INNOFACTOR OYJ

(IFA1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  10:29:10 2023-02-28 am EST
1.280 EUR    0.00%
11:37aCorrection : Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 28.2.2023
GL
11:30aInnofactor Plc : Share Repurchase 28.2.2023
AQ
02/27Innofactor Plc : Share Repurchase 27.2.2023
GL
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Correction: Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 28.2.2023

02/28/2023 | 11:37am EST
Innofactor Plc Announcement 28.2.2023
   
   
Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 28.2.2023 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date 28.2.2023 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share IFA1V 
Amount 4,924Shares
Average price/ share 1.2800EUR
Total cost 6,302.72EUR
   
   
Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 1 491 410 shares
including the shares repurchased on 28.2.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Innofactor Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen 
   
Additional information:  
Sami Ensio, CEO  
Innofactor Plc  
Tel. +358 50 584 2029  
sami.ensio@innofactor.com  
   
www.innofactor.com  



 

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 71,4 M 75,6 M 75,6 M
Net income 2022 3,40 M 3,60 M 3,60 M
Net Debt 2022 12,4 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 4,30%
Capitalization 46,9 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 564
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart INNOFACTOR OYJ
Duration : Period :
Innofactor Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOFACTOR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,28 €
Average target price 1,43 €
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sami Pekka Ensio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Markku Puolanne Chief Financial Officer
Anna Lindén Pekka Eloholma Chairman
Risto Erkki Olavi Linturi Independent Director
Heikki Tapio Nikku Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNOFACTOR OYJ21.67%50
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.31%1 862 142
SYNOPSYS INC.13.46%55 382
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.20.61%52 727
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.17%51 401
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION27.93%42 190