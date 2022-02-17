Innofactor Oyj : Candidates for the Board of Directors 2022.pdf

Innofactor Plc

CANDIDATES FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sami Ensio, born in 1971

M.Sc. (Tech.). Mr. Ensio has been Innofactor Plc's CEO since December 27, 2010, and before that, he was the founder and CEO of Innofactor Ltd starting from January 1, 2000. He has been a member of Innofactor Plc's Board of Directors since 2010, and before that, he was a member of the Innofactor Ltd's Board of Directors starting from 2000. He holds several positions of trust in the Federation of Finnish Technology Industries and the Confederation of Finnish Industries since 2013, for example, Vice Chairman of the Board in the Federation of Finnish Technology Industries, Chairman of the Board in Delegation of Entrepreneurs of the Federation of Finnish Technology Industries, Member of the Board of the Confederation of Finnish Industries, and Vice Chairman of Board's Executive Committee, Delegation of Entrepreneurs. Mr. Ensio has an extensive understanding of IT business in the Nordic Countries and of the Microsoft ecosystem. Mr. Ensio is not independent of the company as he is the CEO and a significant shareholder of the company (with 15.28% ownership). Ownership: 5,712,382 shares.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ensio/

Anna Lindén, born in 1973

M. Pol.Sc. Ms. Lindén has been a member of the Innofactor Plc's Board of Directors as of 2018 and Chairman of the Board as of 2020. Ms. Lindén has an extensive background in business leadership and information technology. She has worked e.g. as COO for Nokia's Mobile Networks Business Group, and in many other global leadership positions at Nokia, as well as managed a business unit on the leadership team of a listed company. Ms. Lindén has strong know-how of management in a multinational company as well as of taking technology changes into account in business. Currently she also is Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Åbo Akademi University. Ms. Lindén is independent of the company and its main shareholders. Ownership: 79,150 shares.

The candidates of the Board of Directors have agreed on beforehand that, if they will be elected, they will vote for Ms. Lindén as the Chairman of the Board in the regrouping meeting.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/anna-lindén-b0546020/

Risto Linturi, born in 1957

M.Sc. (Tech.). Mr. Linturi has been a member of the Innofactor Plc's Board of Directors as of 2018 and acted in Innofactor Ltd's Board of Directors in 2000-2010. He is currently the Chairman of the Board of Sovelto Oyj, which is partly owned by his family business, and a private consultant. In 2004-2014, Mr. Linturi was the program director of Aalto University's Radical innovations program. Previously, he has been, for example, the technology director of Helsingin Puhelin (current Elisa Oyj) and President of the IT training company operating under his name (current Tieturi Oy). Mr. Linturi has also held several other Board memberships. Mr. Linturi's area of specialization is understanding the economic and societal effects of new and upcoming technologies. He is one of Finland's most prominent futurists and has drawn up reports, for example, for the Finnish Parliament. Mr. Linturi is independent of the company and its main shareholders. Ownership with companies he has control over: 826,411 shares.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/linturi/