  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Innofactor Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFA1V   FI0009007637

INNOFACTOR OYJ

(IFA1V)
  Report
News 
Summary

Innofactor Oyj : Candidates for the Board of Directors 2022.pdf

02/17/2022 | 02:14am EST
Innofactor Plc

CANDIDATES FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sami Ensio, born in 1971

M.Sc. (Tech.). Mr. Ensio has been Innofactor Plc's CEO since December 27, 2010, and before that, he was the founder and CEO of Innofactor Ltd starting from January 1, 2000. He has been a member of Innofactor Plc's Board of Directors since 2010, and before that, he was a member of the Innofactor Ltd's Board of Directors starting from 2000. He holds several positions of trust in the Federation of Finnish Technology Industries and the Confederation of Finnish Industries since 2013, for example, Vice Chairman of the Board in the Federation of Finnish Technology Industries, Chairman of the Board in Delegation of Entrepreneurs of the Federation of Finnish Technology Industries, Member of the Board of the Confederation of Finnish Industries, and Vice Chairman of Board's Executive Committee, Delegation of Entrepreneurs. Mr. Ensio has an extensive understanding of IT business in the Nordic Countries and of the Microsoft ecosystem. Mr. Ensio is not independent of the company as he is the CEO and a significant shareholder of the company (with 15.28% ownership). Ownership: 5,712,382 shares.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ensio/

Anna Lindén, born in 1973

M. Pol.Sc. Ms. Lindén has been a member of the Innofactor Plc's Board of Directors as of 2018 and Chairman of the Board as of 2020. Ms. Lindén has an extensive background in business leadership and information technology. She has worked e.g. as COO for Nokia's Mobile Networks Business Group, and in many other global leadership positions at Nokia, as well as managed a business unit on the leadership team of a listed company. Ms. Lindén has strong know-how of management in a multinational company as well as of taking technology changes into account in business. Currently she also is Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Åbo Akademi University. Ms. Lindén is independent of the company and its main shareholders. Ownership: 79,150 shares.

The candidates of the Board of Directors have agreed on beforehand that, if they will be elected, they will vote for Ms. Lindén as the Chairman of the Board in the regrouping meeting.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/anna-lindén-b0546020/

Risto Linturi, born in 1957

M.Sc. (Tech.). Mr. Linturi has been a member of the Innofactor Plc's Board of Directors as of 2018 and acted in Innofactor Ltd's Board of Directors in 2000-2010. He is currently the Chairman of the Board of Sovelto Oyj, which is partly owned by his family business, and a private consultant. In 2004-2014, Mr. Linturi was the program director of Aalto University's Radical innovations program. Previously, he has been, for example, the technology director of Helsingin Puhelin (current Elisa Oyj) and President of the IT training company operating under his name (current Tieturi Oy). Mr. Linturi has also held several other Board memberships. Mr. Linturi's area of specialization is understanding the economic and societal effects of new and upcoming technologies. He is one of Finland's most prominent futurists and has drawn up reports, for example, for the Finnish Parliament. Mr. Linturi is independent of the company and its main shareholders. Ownership with companies he has control over: 826,411 shares.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/linturi/

Heikki Nikku, born in 1956

Underg. in B.A. Mr. Nikku has been a member of the Innofactor Plc's Board of Directors as of 2020. Mr. Nikku has more than 30 years of experience in the information technology industry. He has a wide range of experience in business and operational management as well as a proven sales and marketing track record. His most recent position was the President of CGI, Northern Europe Operations, in 2017-2019, leading an organization of 10,000 members. Mr. Nikku started at CGI in 2012 as BU Leader and Country Manager in Finland and Estonia, after which he led CGI's operations in the Nordic countries, Lithuania and Estonia in 2015-2017. Previously, Mr. Nikku held the Country Manager position at Logica Finland in 2008-2012. He has also held several Board memberships. Mr. Nikku is a successful business leader and has achieved great operational results in the Northern European market. Thanks to his experience, he is very knowledgeable about IT industry trends, especially in Innofactor's area of operation in the Nordic countries. Mr. Nikku is independent of the company and its main shareholders. Ownership: 20,138 shares.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/heikki-nikku-648826134/

Disclaimer

Innofactor Oyj published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 07:13:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INNOFACTOR OYJ
02:14aINNOFACTOR OYJ : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Innofactor Plc 2022.pdf
PU
02:14aINNOFACTOR OYJ : Candidates for the Board of Directors 2022.pdf
PU
02:06aNotice of the Annual General Meeting of Innofactor Plc
GL
02:01aInnofactor Plc Financial Statement 2021 (IFRS)
GL
02/16The Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency selected Innofactor as a supplier for the frame..
AQ
01/20The Housing Finance and Development Centre of Finland selected Innofactor as the suppli..
AQ
01/20The Housing Finance and Development Centre of Finland Selects Innofactor as the Supplie..
CI
01/18The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health selected Innofactor as the supplier of the ca..
AQ
01/18The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health Selects Innofactor as the Supplier of the Cas..
CI
01/04Innofactor Plc's acquisition of the company's own shares has ended
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 68,1 M 77,4 M 77,4 M
Net income 2021 5,50 M 6,25 M 6,25 M
Net Debt 2021 6,00 M 6,82 M 6,82 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,07x
Yield 2021 4,41%
Capitalization 49,8 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 497
Free-Float 50,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,36 €
Average target price 1,95 €
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sami Pekka Ensio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Markku Puolanne Chief Financial Officer
Anna Lindén Pekka Eloholma Chairman
Risto Erkki Olavi Linturi Independent Director
Heikki Tapio Nikku Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNOFACTOR OYJ-10.23%57
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.66%2 252 583
SEA LIMITED-33.15%84 038
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-13.37%83 734
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-21.72%61 429
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.92%46 975