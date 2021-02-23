Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Innofactor Oyj    IFA1V   FI0009007637

INNOFACTOR OYJ

(IFA1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Innofactor Oyj : Correction to Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Innofactor Plc published o...

02/23/2021 | 03:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release February 23, 2021, at 10:00 Finnish time

In the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Innofactor published on February 18, 2021 at 9:05 Finnish time was incorrectly stated that the dividend and repayment of capital will be paid on April 8, 2021. The correct payment date is April 12, 2021. The correct date has been added to the attachment in this stock exchange release.

Espoo, February 23, 2021

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2016-2020, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 8.3%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles

Attachment: Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Innofactor Plc 2021

Disclaimer

Innofactor Oyj published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 08:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INNOFACTOR OYJ
03:52aINNOFACTOR OYJ : Correction to Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Innofacto..
PU
03:00aCORRECTION TO NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL G : the payment date of the dividend and repa..
AQ
02/18INNOFACTOR OYJ : Investor Presentation Q4 2020.pdf
PU
02/18INNOFACTOR OYJ : Investor Presentation Q3 2020.pdf
PU
02/18INNOFACTOR OYJ : Financial Statement 2020
PU
02/18INNOFACTOR OYJ : Candidates for the Board of Directors 2021.pdf
PU
02/18INNOFACTOR OYJ : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Innofactor Plc
AQ
02/18INNOFACTOR OYJ : Plc Financial Statement 2020 (IFRS)
AQ
02/04INNOFACTOR OYJ : Publishing of Innofactor's 2020 Financial Statements Bulletin
PU
01/29INNOFACTOR OYJ : implements a cloud solution to a Norwegian financial services c..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 65,5 M 79,7 M 79,7 M
Net income 2020 2,00 M 2,43 M 2,43 M
Net Debt 2020 9,55 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,5x
Yield 2020 1,79%
Capitalization 62,8 M 76,3 M 76,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 541
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart INNOFACTOR OYJ
Duration : Period :
Innofactor Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOFACTOR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,78 €
Last Close Price 1,68 €
Spread / Highest target 7,14%
Spread / Average Target 5,65%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sami Pekka Ensio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Markku Puolanne Chief Financial Officer
Pekka Eloholma Chairman
Anna Lindén Independent Director
Risto Erkki Olavi Linturi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOFACTOR OYJ31.76%76
MICROSOFT CORPORATION8.34%1 768 725
SEA LIMITED27.08%129 498
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.16.90%115 104
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC3.05%60 267
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.67%57 336
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ