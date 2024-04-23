Innofactor Interim Report Q1/2024

Innofactor's Business

Driving the Modern Digital Organization in the Nordic Countries

Innofactor - Leading Nordic Driver of Modern Digital Organization

Our team

Customers

Approx. 600 Nordic

Over 1,000 Nordic

professionals

customers

All Microsoft Solutions

Strong industry

Partner designations

knowledge in private and

10+ Microsoft Partner Awards

public organizations

Company

  • Revenue 80+ MEUR and EBITDA 11.3% (2023)
  • 16 offices in Nordic countries
  • Listed in Helsinki Stock Exchange (NASDAQ Helsinki), 12,000 shareholders

Leading Advisor in Microsoft Cloud

Infra and Database Migration to

Microsoft Azure Specialization

Migrate Enterprise Applications to Microsoft

Azure Specialization

Identity and Access Management

Specialization

Microsoft Threat Protection Specialization

Microsoft Cloud Security

Specialization

Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop

Specialization

"Innovating to make the world work

better."

Sami Ensio, founder and CEO

Key Trends Driving Innovation

Artificial Intelligence

and Machine Learning

Internet of Things

(IoT)

Robotics

Metaverse

Innovation Enablers

Blockchain

Big Data and

Social

Analytics

Next Gen

Media

Low-code and

Security

Citizen

Development

Cloud

Mobility

Our mission is to drive the modern digital organization.

Innofactor Solution Offering

Modern Digital Organization Framework and Innofactor's 6 solution areas

Digital Services

We enable you to turn business models and processes into easy-to-use digital services and provide you with continuous agile development capabilities through a long-term partnership

Cloud Infrastructure

We help you to design, implement and

operate secure and scalable cloud

platforms to grow your digital business.

Business Solutions

Data, Analytics and AI

We help you build business agility by

We help you to build a scalable data

optimizing your digital business

platform that enables data-driven decision-

capabilities with intelligent business

making leveraging AI, Advanced Analytics,

applications.

BI, Master Data Management, Real-time

Analytics and IoT.

Information and

Cybersecurity

Case Management

We help you with information work and

We help you adapt to the fast-changing

document management in the hybrid world,

cybersecurity landscape and proactively

ranging from formal and standardized case

build trust to make the benefits of a

and records management to informal

digital world available for everyone.

teamwork and collaboration

#ModernDigitalOrganization

Innofactor Solution Offering

Modern Digital Organization Framework and Innofactor's six offerings

We've built a framework for a

modern digital organization. We use it to help our customers build clarity and determine their current state and then form a vision and roadmap for their next steps in digitalization and new technology adoption based on their objectives.

Our framework covers all aspects

of digitalization and is split in six offerings.

We help our customers to successfully plan, deploy and implement new

business models, processes and solutions in each area to move forward on their journey to becoming a modern digital organization.

We focus on the Microsoft ecosystem's Business-to-Business solutions whose markets are growing faster than the IT market on average.

Digital Services

Cloud Infrastructure

Software Development and DevOps​

Cloud Operations and DevOps

App and Data Modernization​​

Cloud Transformation

Low-code Development​

Governance and Automation

Business Solutions

Data, Analytics and AI

Sales and Marketing | CRM​

Data Platform​

Customer Service Enablement​

Advanced Analytics and BI​

Finance and Operations | ERP​

Enterprise Performance Management

Project and Membership Management​

AI, Real-time Analytics and IoT

Information and

Cybersecurity

Case Management

Modern Workplace

Security Assessments

Document and Records Management

Cloud Security Consultancy

Case and Decision Management

Identity and Access Management | IAM

Contract and Quality Management

Detect and Respond

#ModernDigitalOrganization

Hansel

Hansel is a joint public procurement unit that provides its customers with joint procurement services as well as services for the development of tendering and procurement. Hansel maintains the Hilma service, which is an online channel for notices on public procurement and a tendering platform. Companies get real-time information on upcoming and ongoing public sector tenders and the results of tenders from Hilma. Hilma is owned and steered by the Ministry of Finance. Innofactor has served as Hansel's technical partner and helped to develop the system since December 2018.

In 2019, the European Commission launched the eForms public procurement notice reform. The objective of the reform is to accelerate the digitalization of public procurement in all EU Member States and bring consistency and clarity to procurement notices. In addition to the standardization of forms, the reform aims to improve the quality of data in public procurement notices and increase the transparency of public procurement, among other objectives.

The starting points for the implementation of eForms in Finland were good compared to many other EU countries, as Hilma was already a centralized channel for procurement notices that also sends the EU notices from other tendering systems for publication in the TED service. Hilma is implemented in Microsoft Azure using the PaaS model. The renewal of Hilma required careful planning, as the project had to take into account the

interface users who send procurement notices to Hilma, for example.

The technical implementation of the project began in summer 2022 and the project was carried out using agile Scrum methods. The stages of the eForms reform were broken down into smaller projects that were logically organized using storyboards and other facilitation approaches. The work was organized in such a way that the team consisting of Innofactor's and Hansel's experts had sufficient subject-matter expertise as well as technical competence. Dialogue between experts representing different fields was essential for the success of the project. The team was cohesive and committed to its goals. Test automation developed during the project was used in the testing of procurement notices.

The development work was carried out on a two- week sprint cycle. This made it easy to compare the progress of the project with the workload estimates provided, which, according to Hansel, turned out to be very accurate. The agile method made it possible to react quickly to changes and, where necessary, bring in additional resources in a timely manner. The Hilma steering group had decided that eForms notices would be deployed in Finland at the beginning of September 2023. The project was completed on schedule, and Finland became a leader in the implementation of eForms by being one of the first three EU Member States to successfully complete the reform.

"The workload estimates were

incredibly accurate throughout the project. From the perspective of agile development, this project was carried out as well as one can imagine."

Mikko Saavalainen

Chief Digital Officer

Hansel Oy

