Innofactor's Business
Driving the Modern Digital Organization in the Nordic Countries
Innofactor - Leading Nordic Driver of Modern Digital Organization
Our team
Customers
•
Approx. 600 Nordic
•
Over 1,000 Nordic
professionals
customers
•
All Microsoft Solutions
•
Strong industry
Partner designations
knowledge in private and
•
10+ Microsoft Partner Awards
public organizations
Company
- Revenue 80+ MEUR and EBITDA 11.3% (2023)
- 16 offices in Nordic countries
- Listed in Helsinki Stock Exchange (NASDAQ Helsinki), 12,000 shareholders
Leading Advisor in Microsoft Cloud
Infra and Database Migration to
Microsoft Azure Specialization
Migrate Enterprise Applications to Microsoft
Azure Specialization
Identity and Access Management
Specialization
Microsoft Threat Protection Specialization
Microsoft Cloud Security
Specialization
Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop
Specialization
"Innovating to make the world work
better."
Sami Ensio, founder and CEO
Key Trends Driving Innovation
Artificial Intelligence
and Machine Learning
Internet of Things
(IoT)
Robotics
Metaverse
Innovation Enablers
Blockchain
Big Data and
Social
Analytics
Next Gen
Media
Low-code and
Security
Citizen
Development
Cloud
Mobility
Our mission is to drive the modern digital organization.
Innofactor Solution Offering
Modern Digital Organization Framework and Innofactor's 6 solution areas
Digital Services
We enable you to turn business models and processes into easy-to-use digital services and provide you with continuous agile development capabilities through a long-term partnership
Cloud Infrastructure
We help you to design, implement and
operate secure and scalable cloud
platforms to grow your digital business.
Business Solutions
Data, Analytics and AI
We help you build business agility by
We help you to build a scalable data
optimizing your digital business
platform that enables data-driven decision-
capabilities with intelligent business
making leveraging AI, Advanced Analytics,
applications.
BI, Master Data Management, Real-time
Analytics and IoT.
Information and
Cybersecurity
Case Management
We help you with information work and
We help you adapt to the fast-changing
document management in the hybrid world,
cybersecurity landscape and proactively
ranging from formal and standardized case
build trust to make the benefits of a
and records management to informal
digital world available for everyone.
teamwork and collaboration
Innofactor Solution Offering
Modern Digital Organization Framework and Innofactor's six offerings
We've built a framework for a
modern digital organization. We use it to help our customers build clarity and determine their current state and then form a vision and roadmap for their next steps in digitalization and new technology adoption based on their objectives.
Our framework covers all aspects
of digitalization and is split in six offerings.
We help our customers to successfully plan, deploy and implement new
business models, processes and solutions in each area to move forward on their journey to becoming a modern digital organization.
We focus on the Microsoft ecosystem's Business-to-Business solutions whose markets are growing faster than the IT market on average.
Digital Services
Cloud Infrastructure
Software Development and DevOps
Cloud Operations and DevOps
App and Data Modernization
Cloud Transformation
Low-code Development
Governance and Automation
Business Solutions
Data, Analytics and AI
Sales and Marketing | CRM
Data Platform
Customer Service Enablement
Advanced Analytics and BI
Finance and Operations | ERP
Enterprise Performance Management
Project and Membership Management
AI, Real-time Analytics and IoT
Information and
Cybersecurity
Case Management
Modern Workplace
Security Assessments
Document and Records Management
Cloud Security Consultancy
Case and Decision Management
Identity and Access Management | IAM
Contract and Quality Management
Detect and Respond
Hansel
Hansel is a joint public procurement unit that provides its customers with joint procurement services as well as services for the development of tendering and procurement. Hansel maintains the Hilma service, which is an online channel for notices on public procurement and a tendering platform. Companies get real-time information on upcoming and ongoing public sector tenders and the results of tenders from Hilma. Hilma is owned and steered by the Ministry of Finance. Innofactor has served as Hansel's technical partner and helped to develop the system since December 2018.
In 2019, the European Commission launched the eForms public procurement notice reform. The objective of the reform is to accelerate the digitalization of public procurement in all EU Member States and bring consistency and clarity to procurement notices. In addition to the standardization of forms, the reform aims to improve the quality of data in public procurement notices and increase the transparency of public procurement, among other objectives.
The starting points for the implementation of eForms in Finland were good compared to many other EU countries, as Hilma was already a centralized channel for procurement notices that also sends the EU notices from other tendering systems for publication in the TED service. Hilma is implemented in Microsoft Azure using the PaaS model. The renewal of Hilma required careful planning, as the project had to take into account the
interface users who send procurement notices to Hilma, for example.
The technical implementation of the project began in summer 2022 and the project was carried out using agile Scrum methods. The stages of the eForms reform were broken down into smaller projects that were logically organized using storyboards and other facilitation approaches. The work was organized in such a way that the team consisting of Innofactor's and Hansel's experts had sufficient subject-matter expertise as well as technical competence. Dialogue between experts representing different fields was essential for the success of the project. The team was cohesive and committed to its goals. Test automation developed during the project was used in the testing of procurement notices.
The development work was carried out on a two- week sprint cycle. This made it easy to compare the progress of the project with the workload estimates provided, which, according to Hansel, turned out to be very accurate. The agile method made it possible to react quickly to changes and, where necessary, bring in additional resources in a timely manner. The Hilma steering group had decided that eForms notices would be deployed in Finland at the beginning of September 2023. The project was completed on schedule, and Finland became a leader in the implementation of eForms by being one of the first three EU Member States to successfully complete the reform.
"The workload estimates were
incredibly accurate throughout the project. From the perspective of agile development, this project was carried out as well as one can imagine."
Mikko Saavalainen
Chief Digital Officer
Hansel Oy
