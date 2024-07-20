Innofactor Solution Offering

Modern Digital Organization Framework and Innofactor's six offerings

We've built a framework for a

modern digital organization. We use it to help our customers build clarity and determine their current state and then form a vision and roadmap for their next steps in digitalization and new technology adoption based on their objectives.

Our framework covers all aspects

of digitalization and is split in six offerings.

We help our customers to successfully plan, deploy and implement new

business models, processes and solutions in each area to move forward on their journey to becoming a modern digital organization.

We focus on the Microsoft ecosystem's Business-to-Business solutions whose markets are growing faster than the IT market on average.

