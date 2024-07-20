Innofactor Half-Yearly Report Q2/2024
July 18, 2024, Antti Rokala, CFO #ModernDigitalOrganization | #PeopleFirst | #CreatingSmiles | #BeTheRealYou
© Innofactor Plc | July 19, 2024 | Page 1
Innofactor's Business
Driving the Modern Digital Organization in the Nordic Countries
Innofactor - Leading Nordic Driver of Modern Digital Organization
Our team
Customers
•
Approx. 600 Nordic
•
About 1,000 Nordic
professionals
customers
•
All Microsoft Solutions
•
Strong industry
Partner designations
knowledge in private and
• 10+ Microsoft Partner Awards
public organizations
© Innofactor Plc 2021
Company
- Revenue 80+ MEUR and EBITDA 11.3% (2023)
- 16 offices in Nordic countries
- Listed in Helsinki Stock Exchange (NASDAQ Helsinki), over 11,000 shareholders
Leading Advisor in Microsoft Cloud
Infra and Database Migration to
Microsoft Azure Specialization
Migrate Enterprise Applications to Microsoft
Azure Specialization
Identity and Access Management
Specialization
Microsoft Threat Protection Specialization
Microsoft Cloud Security
Specialization
Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop
Specialization
"Innovating to make the world work
better."
Sami Ensio, founder and CEO
© Innofactor Plc | July 19, 2024 | Page 5
Key Trends Driving Innovation
Artificial Intelligence
and Machine Learning
Internet of Things
(IoT)
Robotics
Metaverse
Innovation Enablers
Blockchain
Big Data and
Social
Analytics
Next Gen
Media
Low-code and
Security
Citizen
Development
Cloud
Mobility
© Innofactor Plc | July 19, 2024 | Page 6
Source: IDC eBook, sponsored by Microsoft, The Modern Microsoft Partner Series, Part 1: The Booming Cloud Opportunity, 2016
Our mission is to drive the modern digital organization.
© Innofactor Plc | July 19, 2024 | Page 7
Digital Feedback Loop
Engage customers
Data
- Capture digital signal across business
-
Intelligence
Connect and synthesize data
Action
- Improve business outcomes
Empower employees
© Innofactor Plc | July 19, 2024 | Page 9
Optimize operations
Data +
Data
intelligence
Transform products
Source: Microsoft, 2019
Innofactor Solution Offering
Modern Digital Organization Framework and Innofactor's 6 solution areas
Digital Services
We enable you to turn business models and processes into easy-to-use digital services and provide you with continuous agile development capabilities through a long-term partnership
Cloud Infrastructure
We help you to design, implement and
operate secure and scalable cloud
platforms to grow your digital business.
Business Solutions
Data, Analytics and AI
We help you build business agility by
We help you to build a scalable data
optimizing your digital business
platform that enables data-driven decision-
capabilities with intelligent business
making leveraging AI, Advanced Analytics,
applications.
BI, Master Data Management, Real-time
Analytics and IoT.
Information and
Case Management
We help you with information work and
document management in the hybrid world, ranging from formal and standardized case and records management to informal teamwork and collaboration
Cybersecurity
We help you adapt to the fast-changing cybersecurity landscape and proactively build trust to make the benefits of a digital world available for everyone.
© Innofactor Plc | July 19, 2024 | Page 10
#ModernDigitalOrganization
Innofactor Solution Offering
Modern Digital Organization Framework and Innofactor's six offerings
We've built a framework for a
modern digital organization. We use it to help our customers build clarity and determine their current state and then form a vision and roadmap for their next steps in digitalization and new technology adoption based on their objectives.
Our framework covers all aspects
of digitalization and is split in six offerings.
We help our customers to successfully plan, deploy and implement new
business models, processes and solutions in each area to move forward on their journey to becoming a modern digital organization.
We focus on the Microsoft ecosystem's Business-to-Business solutions whose markets are growing faster than the IT market on average.
© Innofactor Plc | July 19, 2024 | Page 11
Digital Services
Cloud Infrastructure
Software Development and DevOps
Cloud Operations and DevOps
App and Data Modernization
Cloud Transformation
Low-code Development
Governance and Automation
Business Solutions
Data, Analytics and AI
Sales and Marketing | CRM
Data Platform
Customer Service Enablement
Advanced Analytics and BI
Finance and Operations | ERP
Enterprise Performance Management
Project and Membership Management
AI, Real-time Analytics and IoT
Information and
Cybersecurity
Case Management
Modern Workplace
Security Assessments
Document and Records Management
Cloud Security Consultancy
Case and Decision Management
Identity and Access Management | IAM
Contract and Quality Management
Detect and Respond
#ModernDigitalOrganization
