Innofactor Half-Yearly Report Q2/2024

July 18, 2024, Antti Rokala, CFO

Innofactor's Business

Driving the Modern Digital Organization in the Nordic Countries

Innofactor - Leading Nordic Driver of Modern Digital Organization

Our team

Customers

Approx. 600 Nordic

About 1,000 Nordic

professionals

customers

All Microsoft Solutions

Strong industry

Partner designations

knowledge in private and

10+ Microsoft Partner Awards

public organizations

Company

  • Revenue 80+ MEUR and EBITDA 11.3% (2023)
  • 16 offices in Nordic countries
  • Listed in Helsinki Stock Exchange (NASDAQ Helsinki), over 11,000 shareholders

Leading Advisor in Microsoft Cloud

Infra and Database Migration to

Microsoft Azure Specialization

Migrate Enterprise Applications to Microsoft

Azure Specialization

Identity and Access Management

Specialization

Microsoft Threat Protection Specialization

Microsoft Cloud Security

Specialization

Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop

Specialization

"Innovating to make the world work

better."

Sami Ensio, founder and CEO

Key Trends Driving Innovation

Artificial Intelligence

and Machine Learning

Internet of Things

(IoT)

Robotics

Metaverse

Innovation Enablers

Blockchain

Big Data and

Social

Analytics

Next Gen

Media

Low-code and

Security

Citizen

Development

Cloud

Mobility

Source: IDC eBook, sponsored by Microsoft, The Modern Microsoft Partner Series, Part 1: The Booming Cloud Opportunity, 2016

Our mission is to drive the modern digital organization.

Digital Feedback Loop

Engage customers

Data

  1. Capture digital signal across business
  2. Intelligence
    Connect and synthesize data
    Action
  3. Improve business outcomes

Empower employees

Optimize operations

Data +

Data

intelligence

Transform products

Source: Microsoft, 2019

Innofactor Solution Offering

Modern Digital Organization Framework and Innofactor's 6 solution areas

Digital Services

We enable you to turn business models and processes into easy-to-use digital services and provide you with continuous agile development capabilities through a long-term partnership

Cloud Infrastructure

We help you to design, implement and

operate secure and scalable cloud

platforms to grow your digital business.

Business Solutions

Data, Analytics and AI

We help you build business agility by

We help you to build a scalable data

optimizing your digital business

platform that enables data-driven decision-

capabilities with intelligent business

making leveraging AI, Advanced Analytics,

applications.

BI, Master Data Management, Real-time

Analytics and IoT.

Information and

Case Management

We help you with information work and

document management in the hybrid world, ranging from formal and standardized case and records management to informal teamwork and collaboration

Cybersecurity

We help you adapt to the fast-changing cybersecurity landscape and proactively build trust to make the benefits of a digital world available for everyone.



Innofactor Solution Offering

Modern Digital Organization Framework and Innofactor's six offerings

We've built a framework for a

modern digital organization. We use it to help our customers build clarity and determine their current state and then form a vision and roadmap for their next steps in digitalization and new technology adoption based on their objectives.

Our framework covers all aspects

of digitalization and is split in six offerings.

We help our customers to successfully plan, deploy and implement new

business models, processes and solutions in each area to move forward on their journey to becoming a modern digital organization.

We focus on the Microsoft ecosystem's Business-to-Business solutions whose markets are growing faster than the IT market on average.

Digital Services

Cloud Infrastructure

Software Development and DevOps​

Cloud Operations and DevOps

App and Data Modernization​​

Cloud Transformation

Low-code Development​

Governance and Automation

Business Solutions

Data, Analytics and AI

Sales and Marketing | CRM​

Data Platform​

Customer Service Enablement​

Advanced Analytics and BI​

Finance and Operations | ERP​

Enterprise Performance Management

Project and Membership Management​

AI, Real-time Analytics and IoT

Information and

Cybersecurity

Case Management

Modern Workplace

Security Assessments

Document and Records Management

Cloud Security Consultancy

Case and Decision Management

Identity and Access Management | IAM

Contract and Quality Management

Detect and Respond



