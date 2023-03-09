Advanced search
    IFA1V   FI0009007637

INNOFACTOR OYJ

(IFA1V)
  Report
2022
1.234 EUR    0.00%
Innofactor Oyj : PLC ANNUAL REPORT 2022

03/09/2023
Annual Report 2022

2 INNOFACTOR PLC ANNUAL REPORT 2022

Innofactor Plc Annual Report January 1 to December 31, 2022

BUSINESS

Innofactor in Brief

Innofactor's purpose is to innovate to make the world work better. We are driven by a mission to help our customers succeed by modernizing and digitalizing their organizations. Our working principle is to put people first in everything we do. We want to create solutions that make people's everyday work and life run smoothly and bring a smile to their faces.

We focus on the Microsoft ecosystem's Business-to-Business solutions, whose markets are growing faster than the IT market on average. We offer our customers planning services for business-critical IT solutions, project deliveries, implementation support, and maintenance services, and develop our own software and services.

Our solutions are used by over 1,000 organizations in the private and public sectors in the Nordic countries. We are a strong and valued partner. Our long-term customer relationships are evidence of our customers' trust in Innofactor. We utilize a proactive and flexible delivery model that creates added value and helps us establish a superior position in the market.

Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. We are united by our desire to work on the front line of innovation and new technology. We take pride in our highly competent professionals and significantly invest in competence development. Our employees maintain and improve their skills by acquiring technological qualifications, such as Microsoft Certified Professional, and by participating in training provided by our own Innofactor Academy. Their high level of expertise is evidenced by the five Microsoft Solution Partner Designations and four Microsoft Specializations we achieved, for example.

Our net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 71.1 million, which shows an increase of 7.2 percent from the previous year. Our operating margin (EBITDA) was EUR 7.8 million, corresponding to 11.0 percent of net sales. The long-term goals specified in our strategy are to achieve annual growth of about 20 percent, primarily through organic growth, an operating margin (EBITDA) of about 20 percent in relation to net sales, as well as to maintain positive cash flow and ensure a solid financial standing in all situations.

Innofactor Plc's share is listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Innofactor has approximately 12,000 shareholders.

#ModernDigitalOrganization | #HybridWork | #PeopleFirst | #CreatingSmiles

Content

4-33

Business Review 2022

Year 2022 in Brief

4

CEO's Review

6

Market, Competition, and Strategy

8

Offering and Customers

10

Personnel

26

Sustainability

28

Administration

32

34-49

Report of the Board of Directors

50-93

Consolidated Financial Statements

Comprehensive Consolidated Profit

and Loss Statement, IFRS

51

Consolidated Balance Sheet

52

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

54

Consolidated Statement of Change

in Shareholders' Equity

55

Financial Statements

56

Parent Company Financial Statement (FAS)

80

Signatures

87

Auditor's Report

88

93-95

Additional Information

Key Figures per Share

93

Shareholding

93

Calculation of Key Figures

94

REVIEW 2022 REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ADDITIONAL

Note: The English version of Innofactor's Annual Report is a translation of the Finnish version and provided for reference only. In the event of any conflict or discrepancy between the Finnish and English versions, the Finnish version shall prevail and be treated as the correct version.

3 3

INFORMATION

YEAR 2022 IN BRIEF

Innofactor Grew in 2022 Both Organically and Through Acquisitions

In 2022, Innofactor acquired the data and analytics specialist Invenco Ltd and received a record-high volume of new orders, with the largest being an information management solution for the Finnish Defence Forces, valued at approximately EUR 22 million. Innofactor's growth for the full year 2022 was 7.2 percent, with growth of over 19 percent achieved in the second half of the year.

The Innofactor Group's net sales in 2022 were EUR 71,130 thousand (EUR 66,364 thousand in 2021), representing growth of 7.2 percent. In the second half of the year, the rate of growth exceeded 19 percent. The operating margin (EBITDA) was EUR 7,808 thousand (EUR 10,111 thousand in 2021). Excluding the non-recurring sales gain of approximately EUR 2.6 million recognized on the divestment of the Innofactor Prime business in 2021, EBITDA increased by 3.4 percent. The share of EBITDA of net sales was 11.0 percent (15.2 percent in 2021). The order backlog at the end of the review period was EUR 75,831 thousand (EUR 72,837 thousand in 2021), showing an increase of 4.1 percent. The order backlog does not yet include the largest contract in Innofactor's history, which was announced in December and concerns an information management solution for the Finnish Defence Forces. On the whole, Innofactor reached record-high net sales, EBITDA (excluding non-recurring income from divestments), and order backlog in 2022.

We achieved good business growth in Finland, Norway, and Denmark in 2022, and profitability was also at a good level in those countries. Unfortunately, net sales in Sweden declined again in 2022 and profitability was in the negative, although the operating margin for the latter two quarters of the year was positive. We have taken corrective measures in Sweden. We focus at Innofactor in 2023 on improving

operational efficiency and increasing the invoicing rate, increasing the share of licenses and SaaS services, increasing the number of employees, and possible acquisitions.

In June 2022, Innofactor acquired Invenco Ltd, a company that specializes in data and analytics. We see a significant growth opportunity in the area of data and analytics, and we now pursue this opportunity together with the top specialists who joined us as part of the Invenco acquisition. The company has had approximately 50 employees, and annual net sales were approximately EUR 6 million. Innofactor's aim is to grow the net sales of the data and analytics business acquired from Invenco and improve its profitability through synergies, for example. One excellent example of this is the decision of the Aalto University Foundation in August 2022 to select Innofactor as part of a consortium formed with Invenco Ltd to develop and maintain Aalto University's centralized data warehouse, in a contract valued at approximately EUR 5 million.

Innofactor received a record number of new orders in 2022. The case and document management system for the Greater Stockholm Fire Brigade is an important strategic achievement, as it is the first delivery of our Dynasty product outside Finland. We see very attractive opportunities in Sweden and the other Nordic countries for significant market growth over the next few years with the

help of our Dynasty product, which has become the market leader in Finland. In Finland, we achieved excellent success in 2022 with our Dynasty product. In December 2022, Innofactor won the largest contract in its history when the Finnish Defence Forces selected our offer, which is based on our Dynasty product, as its new information management solution. The value of the contract is estimated to be approximately EUR 22 million.

In September 2022, Innofactor appointed Martin Söderlind as the Country Manager for Innofactor Sweden. Söderlind was already a member of the Group Executive Board before the appointment. In addition, Anni Pokkinen was appointed as Chief People Officer and joined the Group Executive Board as a new member. In connection with these changes, the previous Country Manager for Innofactor Sweden, Marcus Hasselblad, left the company. Vesa Niinistö joined the Executive Board for Finland in April 2022 as Vice President, Information and Case Management.

To support its growth targets, Innofactor opened a new office in Oulu at the end of September 2022. Having a sufficient number of offices in the Nordic countries is important for promoting the achievement of Innofactor's growth targets. We will again consider opening new offices in 2023, especially in Sweden.

Denmark

6%

Private sector

53%

Public sector

47%

  • A strong customer base in the private and public organizations provides stability against economic cycles
  • The 10 largest customers account for approximately
    28% of net sales

Licenses

Projects

4%

36%

SaaS

24% Services

36%

  • Licenses, SaaS, and recurring service contracts create a competitive edge and stability for the business
  • Professional services are increasingly moving towards frame agreements and continuous maintenance

Norway

12%

Sweden

16% Finland

66%

  • Sweden, Denmark, and Norway represented a significant part of
    Innofactor's net sales
  • We aim to achieve a strong position in all of the Nordic countries

4 INNOFACTOR PLC ANNUAL REPORT 2022

NET SALES

EUR million

71.1

64.2

66.2

66.4

63.1

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

EBITDA

EUR million

10.1

7.2

7.8

5.1

-1.0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

ORDER BACKLOG

EUR million

72.8

75.8

60.4

49.8

30.6

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

NUMBER OF PERSONNEL average

591

534

544

516

536

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

Net sales, EUR thousand

71,130

66,364

66,164

64,198

63,144

Operating profit before depreciation

and amortization (EBITDA), EUR thousand

7,808

10,111*

7,164

5,089

-1,029

percentage of net sales

11.0%

15.2%

10.8%

7.9%

-1.6%

Operating profit (EBIT), EUR thousand

4,751

6,519

2,501

795

-3,872

percentage of net sales

6.7%

9.8%

3.8%

1.2%

-6.1%

Earnings before taxes, EUR thousand

4,178

5,730

2,050

12

-3,811

percentage of net sales

5.9%

8.6%

3.1%

0.0%

-6.0%

Earnings, EUR thousand

3,320

4,504

1,761

418

-3,462

percentage of net sales

4.7%

6.8%

2.7%

0.7%

-5.5%

Shareholders' equity, EUR thousand

24,799

25,404

23,444

22,145

21,303

Interest bearing liabilities, EUR thousand

14,349

9,818

15,386

16,853

15,418

Cash and cash equivalents, EUR thousand

1,956

1,963

3,066

963

258

Deferred tax assets, EUR thousand

4,090

4,830

6,413

5,602

5,602

Return on equity

13.2%

18.4%

7.7%

1.9%

-13.8%

Return on investment

14.5%

20.6%

11.1%

2.3%

-7.7%

Net Gearing

50.0%

30.9%

52.5%

71.8%

71.2%

Equity ratio

44.8%

51.1%

42.2%

40.2%

41.2%

Balance sheet total, EUR thousand

55,815

51,057

56,607

55,720

51,875

Research and development, EUR thousand

4,153

3,504

3,618

2,795

2,860

percentage of net sales

5.8%

5.3%

5.5%

4.4%

4.5%

Personnel on average during the year

536

516

544

534

591

Personnel at the end of the year

564

500

541

538

550

Number of shares at the end of the year

37,388,225

37,388,225

37,388,225

37,388,225

36,188,225

Earnings per share (EUR)

0.09

0.12

0.05

0.01

-0.09

Shareholders' equity per share (EUR)

0.68

0.68

0.63

0.59

0.59

  • The operating margin in 2021 included a capital gain of approximately
    EUR 2.6 million from the sale of the Prime business.

BUSINESS REVIEW 2022

5

Disclaimer

Innofactor Oyj published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 05:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
