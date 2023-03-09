Innofactor Oyj : PLC ANNUAL REPORT 2022 03/09/2023 | 12:52am EST Send by mail :

Annual Report 2022 2 INNOFACTOR PLC ANNUAL REPORT 2022 Innofactor Plc Annual Report January 1 to December 31, 2022 BUSINESS Innofactor in Brief Innofactor's purpose is to innovate to make the world work better. We are driven by a mission to help our customers succeed by modernizing and digitalizing their organizations. Our working principle is to put people first in everything we do. We want to create solutions that make people's everyday work and life run smoothly and bring a smile to their faces. We focus on the Microsoft ecosystem's Business-to-Business solutions, whose markets are growing faster than the IT market on average. We offer our customers planning services for business-critical IT solutions, project deliveries, implementation support, and maintenance services, and develop our own software and services. Our solutions are used by over 1,000 organizations in the private and public sectors in the Nordic countries. We are a strong and valued partner. Our long-term customer relationships are evidence of our customers' trust in Innofactor. We utilize a proactive and flexible delivery model that creates added value and helps us establish a superior position in the market. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. We are united by our desire to work on the front line of innovation and new technology. We take pride in our highly competent professionals and significantly invest in competence development. Our employees maintain and improve their skills by acquiring technological qualifications, such as Microsoft Certified Professional, and by participating in training provided by our own Innofactor Academy. Their high level of expertise is evidenced by the five Microsoft Solution Partner Designations and four Microsoft Specializations we achieved, for example. Our net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 71.1 million, which shows an increase of 7.2 percent from the previous year. Our operating margin (EBITDA) was EUR 7.8 million, corresponding to 11.0 percent of net sales. The long-term goals specified in our strategy are to achieve annual growth of about 20 percent, primarily through organic growth, an operating margin (EBITDA) of about 20 percent in relation to net sales, as well as to maintain positive cash flow and ensure a solid financial standing in all situations. Innofactor Plc's share is listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Innofactor has approximately 12,000 shareholders. #ModernDigitalOrganization | #HybridWork | #PeopleFirst | #CreatingSmiles Content 4-33 Business Review 2022 Year 2022 in Brief 4 CEO's Review 6 Market, Competition, and Strategy 8 Offering and Customers 10 Personnel 26 Sustainability 28 Administration 32 34-49 Report of the Board of Directors 50-93 Consolidated Financial Statements Comprehensive Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement, IFRS 51 Consolidated Balance Sheet 52 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement 54 Consolidated Statement of Change in Shareholders' Equity 55 Financial Statements 56 Parent Company Financial Statement (FAS) 80 Signatures 87 Auditor's Report 88 93-95 Additional Information Key Figures per Share 93 Shareholding 93 Calculation of Key Figures 94 REVIEW 2022 REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ADDITIONAL Note: The English version of Innofactor's Annual Report is a translation of the Finnish version and provided for reference only. In the event of any conflict or discrepancy between the Finnish and English versions, the Finnish version shall prevail and be treated as the correct version. 3 3 INFORMATION YEAR 2022 IN BRIEF Innofactor Grew in 2022 Both Organically and Through Acquisitions In 2022, Innofactor acquired the data and analytics specialist Invenco Ltd and received a record-high volume of new orders, with the largest being an information management solution for the Finnish Defence Forces, valued at approximately EUR 22 million. Innofactor's growth for the full year 2022 was 7.2 percent, with growth of over 19 percent achieved in the second half of the year. The Innofactor Group's net sales in 2022 were EUR 71,130 thousand (EUR 66,364 thousand in 2021), representing growth of 7.2 percent. In the second half of the year, the rate of growth exceeded 19 percent. The operating margin (EBITDA) was EUR 7,808 thousand (EUR 10,111 thousand in 2021). Excluding the non-recurring sales gain of approximately EUR 2.6 million recognized on the divestment of the Innofactor Prime business in 2021, EBITDA increased by 3.4 percent. The share of EBITDA of net sales was 11.0 percent (15.2 percent in 2021). The order backlog at the end of the review period was EUR 75,831 thousand (EUR 72,837 thousand in 2021), showing an increase of 4.1 percent. The order backlog does not yet include the largest contract in Innofactor's history, which was announced in December and concerns an information management solution for the Finnish Defence Forces. On the whole, Innofactor reached record-high net sales, EBITDA (excluding non-recurring income from divestments), and order backlog in 2022. We achieved good business growth in Finland, Norway, and Denmark in 2022, and profitability was also at a good level in those countries. Unfortunately, net sales in Sweden declined again in 2022 and profitability was in the negative, although the operating margin for the latter two quarters of the year was positive. We have taken corrective measures in Sweden. We focus at Innofactor in 2023 on improving operational efficiency and increasing the invoicing rate, increasing the share of licenses and SaaS services, increasing the number of employees, and possible acquisitions. In June 2022, Innofactor acquired Invenco Ltd, a company that specializes in data and analytics. We see a significant growth opportunity in the area of data and analytics, and we now pursue this opportunity together with the top specialists who joined us as part of the Invenco acquisition. The company has had approximately 50 employees, and annual net sales were approximately EUR 6 million. Innofactor's aim is to grow the net sales of the data and analytics business acquired from Invenco and improve its profitability through synergies, for example. One excellent example of this is the decision of the Aalto University Foundation in August 2022 to select Innofactor as part of a consortium formed with Invenco Ltd to develop and maintain Aalto University's centralized data warehouse, in a contract valued at approximately EUR 5 million. Innofactor received a record number of new orders in 2022. The case and document management system for the Greater Stockholm Fire Brigade is an important strategic achievement, as it is the first delivery of our Dynasty product outside Finland. We see very attractive opportunities in Sweden and the other Nordic countries for significant market growth over the next few years with the help of our Dynasty product, which has become the market leader in Finland. In Finland, we achieved excellent success in 2022 with our Dynasty product. In December 2022, Innofactor won the largest contract in its history when the Finnish Defence Forces selected our offer, which is based on our Dynasty product, as its new information management solution. The value of the contract is estimated to be approximately EUR 22 million. In September 2022, Innofactor appointed Martin Söderlind as the Country Manager for Innofactor Sweden. Söderlind was already a member of the Group Executive Board before the appointment. In addition, Anni Pokkinen was appointed as Chief People Officer and joined the Group Executive Board as a new member. In connection with these changes, the previous Country Manager for Innofactor Sweden, Marcus Hasselblad, left the company. Vesa Niinistö joined the Executive Board for Finland in April 2022 as Vice President, Information and Case Management. To support its growth targets, Innofactor opened a new office in Oulu at the end of September 2022. Having a sufficient number of offices in the Nordic countries is important for promoting the achievement of Innofactor's growth targets. We will again consider opening new offices in 2023, especially in Sweden. Denmark 6% Private sector 53% Public sector 47% A strong customer base in the private and public organizations provides stability against economic cycles

The 10 largest customers account for approximately

28% of net sales Licenses Projects 4% 36% SaaS 24% Services 36% Licenses, SaaS, and recurring service contracts create a competitive edge and stability for the business

Professional services are increasingly moving towards frame agreements and continuous maintenance Norway 12% Sweden 16% Finland 66% Sweden, Denmark, and Norway represented a significant part of

Innofactor's net sales

Innofactor's net sales We aim to achieve a strong position in all of the Nordic countries 4 INNOFACTOR PLC ANNUAL REPORT 2022 NET SALES EUR million 71.1 64.2 66.2 66.4 63.1 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 EBITDA EUR million 10.1 7.2 7.8 5.1 -1.0 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 ORDER BACKLOG EUR million 72.8 75.8 60.4 49.8 30.6 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 NUMBER OF PERSONNEL average 591 534 544 516 536 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Net sales, EUR thousand 71,130 66,364 66,164 64,198 63,144 Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), EUR thousand 7,808 10,111* 7,164 5,089 -1,029 percentage of net sales 11.0% 15.2% 10.8% 7.9% -1.6% Operating profit (EBIT), EUR thousand 4,751 6,519 2,501 795 -3,872 percentage of net sales 6.7% 9.8% 3.8% 1.2% -6.1% Earnings before taxes, EUR thousand 4,178 5,730 2,050 12 -3,811 percentage of net sales 5.9% 8.6% 3.1% 0.0% -6.0% Earnings, EUR thousand 3,320 4,504 1,761 418 -3,462 percentage of net sales 4.7% 6.8% 2.7% 0.7% -5.5% Shareholders' equity, EUR thousand 24,799 25,404 23,444 22,145 21,303 Interest bearing liabilities, EUR thousand 14,349 9,818 15,386 16,853 15,418 Cash and cash equivalents, EUR thousand 1,956 1,963 3,066 963 258 Deferred tax assets, EUR thousand 4,090 4,830 6,413 5,602 5,602 Return on equity 13.2% 18.4% 7.7% 1.9% -13.8% Return on investment 14.5% 20.6% 11.1% 2.3% -7.7% Net Gearing 50.0% 30.9% 52.5% 71.8% 71.2% Equity ratio 44.8% 51.1% 42.2% 40.2% 41.2% Balance sheet total, EUR thousand 55,815 51,057 56,607 55,720 51,875 Research and development, EUR thousand 4,153 3,504 3,618 2,795 2,860 percentage of net sales 5.8% 5.3% 5.5% 4.4% 4.5% Personnel on average during the year 536 516 544 534 591 Personnel at the end of the year 564 500 541 538 550 Number of shares at the end of the year 37,388,225 37,388,225 37,388,225 37,388,225 36,188,225 Earnings per share (EUR) 0.09 0.12 0.05 0.01 -0.09 Shareholders' equity per share (EUR) 0.68 0.68 0.63 0.59 0.59 The operating margin in 2021 included a capital gain of approximately

