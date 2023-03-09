Advanced search
Innofactor Oyj : Remuneration Report 2022

03/09/2023
Remuneration Report

1. Introduction

Innofactor Plc (hereinafter "Innofactor" or "the Company") is a Finnish public limited company that, in its decision-making and administration, complies with the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, other regulations concerning public companies, and the Company's Articles of Association. This remuneration report describes the remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors and the CEO for the financial year 2022.

This remuneration report has been developed in accordance with the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, Securities Markets Act, Decree of the Ministry of Finance on the Remuneration Policy and remuneration report on a share issuer, and the Finnish Corporate Governance Code published by the Securities Markets Association.

This remuneration report has been prepared by Innofactor's Remuneration Committee and approved by the Company's Board of Directors for presentation to Innofactor's Annual General Meeting in 2023. The decision of the Annual General Meeting on the matter is advisory.

The Remuneration Policy of Innofactor's bodies was presented to Innofactor's Annual General Meeting on March 31, 2020, where it was approved. The Remuneration Policy defines the principles for the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the CEO of Innofactor Plc. The current Remuneration Policy is valid for four years, until the Annual General Meeting in 2024. Innofactor's Remuneration Policy is available on the Company's website (https://www.innofactor.com/ invest-in-us/corporate-governance/#compensations).

During the 2022 financial year, the remuneration of the CEO and the Board of Directors was in accordance with the Remuneration Policy approved by the Annual General Meeting. The CEO's remuneration has been tied to the achievement of the Company's strategic objectives contributing to the Company's long-term financial success.

There have been no deviations from the Remuneration Policy during 2022. No refunds have been made to enable the Remuneration Policy to be reimbursed.

This report is issued separately from the Company's Annual Report.

Remuneration and financial development of the Company for the previous five financial years

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Net sales (EUR thousand)

63,144

64,198

66,164

66,364

71,130

Operating margin (EBITDA) (EUR thousand)

-1,029

5,089

7,164

10,076

7,808

Remuneration of the Board of Directors *

129,000

120,000

140,000

120,000

120,000

Salary and remuneration of the CEO **

272,190

286,610

320,069

351,000

314,000

Average salary of an employee ***

78,105

81,489

79,469

83,500

84,569

  • The reporting period for the Board of Directors' remuneration is from one year's Annual General Meeting to the next year's Annual General Meeting. Other figures have been reported for the financial year.
  • The CEO's salary and remuneration do not include the remuneration paid for Board work
  • The average salary of an employee is calculated by dividing the employee expenses (excluding the CEO's salary) by the average number of employees (excluding the CEO) during the year.

Innofactor Plc Keilaranta 9, FI-02150 Espoo ir@innofactor.com +358 10 272 9000 www.innofactor.fi

2. Remuneration of the Board of Directors

According to the Remuneration Policy, the members of the Board of Directors are paid an annual fee and a possible meeting fee. The Annual General Meeting decides on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors. The Chairman of the Board, a possible Deputy Chairman and members of any committees may be paid an increased fee or meeting fees. Remuneration paid to the members of the Board of Directors may be paid in cash or in part or in full in the form of the Company's shares.

In 2022, the Annual General Meeting decided that the remuneration of the Chairman of the Board of

Directors is EUR 48,000 per year and the remuneration of the other members of the Board of Directors is EUR 24,000 per year. Half (50%) of the fee will be paid in cash and half (50%) in Innofactor Plc shares. In the event that the remuneration in shares is not carried out due to a reason related to the Company or a member of the Board of Directors, the full remuneration will be paid in cash. Innofactor Plc requires that the members of the Board of Directors retain the shares received as a reward for the duration of their Board membership.

Remuneration paid to members of the Board of Directors in 2022

Member of

Annual

Annual

the Board

fee in

fee in

Total

of Directors

cash

shares

remuneration

Sami Ensio

12,000

12,000

24,000

Anna Lindén

(Chairman)

24,000

24,000

48,000

Risto Linturi

24,000

0

24,000

Heikki Nikku

12,000

12,000

24,000

No other financial benefits have been paid to other members of the Board of Directors. In his position as the Company's CEO, Sami Ensio has been paid the salaries and remuneration reported in Section 3.

3. Remuneration of the CEO

The Company's Board of Directors decides on the remuneration of the CEO within the framework of the Remuneration Policy. The Company's Remuneration Committee prepares proposals for the Board of Directors concerning the decisions on the CEO's remuneration. The CEO's remuneration consists of a fixed share and variable shares. The fixed part is the CEO's annual salary and fringe benefits. Variable components of the CEO's remuneration can be, for example, short-term and long- term incentives. In addition, the CEO's remuneration may consist of other benefits, such as insurance, severance pay and voluntary retirement benefits.

The CEO's total remuneration depends on the Company's performance in relation to the targets set for the Company. Innofactor's goal for the CEO's remuneration is that the variable proportions of the CEO's remuneration are approximately 0-50% of the CEO's possible maximum total remuneration, which does not include any possible Board remuneration or any benefit from the share issue to management and employees.

Innofactor's CEO's remuneration in 2022 was 314,000 euros in total. The fixed salary's proportion was 100 % and the variable component's 0 %. The remuneration paid to the CEO in 2022 is depicted below.

Components of the CEO's remuneration

Performance

bonus for 2022

CEO

Paid in 2022

(paid in 2023)

Salary

314,000

Performance bonuses

0

17,237

Relative share of fixed and

variable components %

100/0

Total salary *

314,000

* Does not include the remuneration paid for Board work

No other remuneration or benefits have been paid to the CEO.

The incentive-based remuneration of the CEO is based on the Company's financial, profit or other performance, the performance criteria of which are decided annually by the Company's Board of Directors. The incentive-based remuneration for the years 2022 and 2023 has been set to a maximum of 100 % of the base salary. For 2022, the Board of Directors set the growth of the Company's net sales (weight 80 %) and employee and customer satisfaction (weight 20 %), which will additionally be multiplied by a profitability multiplier, as the indicators on which the CEO's performance bonus was based. The Board of Directors has also decided that the performance bonus for 2022 can be increased by 20 % if the Board of Directors decides on a personnel share issue in connection with the payment of the performance bonus and a person eligible for the bonus uses the bonus payment to participate in the share issue. The Board of Directors decided to pay the CEO's performance bonus for 2022 in accordance with a predetermined formula.

For 2023, the Board of Directors set the growth of the Company's net sales (weight 100 %), which will additionally be multiplied by a profitability multiplier, as the indicator on which the CEO's performance bonus will be based. The performance bonus will additionally be impacted by the Company's employee and customer satisfaction.

Innofactor Plc Keilaranta 9, FI-02150 Espoo ir@innofactor.com +358 10 272 9000 www.innofactor.fi

Disclaimer

Innofactor Oyj published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 05:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Innofactor Plc's acquisition of the company's own shares has ended
GL
