Innofactor Oyj : Remuneration Report 2022

2. Remuneration of the Board of Directors According to the Remuneration Policy, the members of the Board of Directors are paid an annual fee and a possible meeting fee. The Annual General Meeting decides on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors. The Chairman of the Board, a possible Deputy Chairman and members of any committees may be paid an increased fee or meeting fees. Remuneration paid to the members of the Board of Directors may be paid in cash or in part or in full in the form of the Company's shares. In 2022, the Annual General Meeting decided that the remuneration of the Chairman of the Board of Directors is EUR 48,000 per year and the remuneration of the other members of the Board of Directors is EUR 24,000 per year. Half (50%) of the fee will be paid in cash and half (50%) in Innofactor Plc shares. In the event that the remuneration in shares is not carried out due to a reason related to the Company or a member of the Board of Directors, the full remuneration will be paid in cash. Innofactor Plc requires that the members of the Board of Directors retain the shares received as a reward for the duration of their Board membership. Remuneration paid to members of the Board of Directors in 2022 Member of Annual Annual the Board fee in fee in Total of Directors cash shares remuneration Sami Ensio 12,000 12,000 24,000 Anna Lindén (Chairman) 24,000 24,000 48,000 Risto Linturi 24,000 0 24,000 Heikki Nikku 12,000 12,000 24,000

No other financial benefits have been paid to other members of the Board of Directors. In his position as the Company's CEO, Sami Ensio has been paid the salaries and remuneration reported in Section 3. 3. Remuneration of the CEO The Company's Board of Directors decides on the remuneration of the CEO within the framework of the Remuneration Policy. The Company's Remuneration Committee prepares proposals for the Board of Directors concerning the decisions on the CEO's remuneration. The CEO's remuneration consists of a fixed share and variable shares. The fixed part is the CEO's annual salary and fringe benefits. Variable components of the CEO's remuneration can be, for example, short-term and long- term incentives. In addition, the CEO's remuneration may consist of other benefits, such as insurance, severance pay and voluntary retirement benefits. The CEO's total remuneration depends on the Company's performance in relation to the targets set for the Company. Innofactor's goal for the CEO's remuneration is that the variable proportions of the CEO's remuneration are approximately 0-50% of the CEO's possible maximum total remuneration, which does not include any possible Board remuneration or any benefit from the share issue to management and employees. Innofactor's CEO's remuneration in 2022 was 314,000 euros in total. The fixed salary's proportion was 100 % and the variable component's 0 %. The remuneration paid to the CEO in 2022 is depicted below.