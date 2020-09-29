Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Innofactor Oyj    IFA1V   FI0009007637

INNOFACTOR OYJ

(IFA1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Innofactor Oyj : Tampereen korkeakoulusäätiö selects Innofactor as the case manageme...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 03:45am EDT

Innofactor Plc Insider Information September 29, 2020, 10:30 Finnish time

Tampereen korkeakoulusäätiö sr selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition to provide a case management system as SaaS. The procurement consists of user rights to the case management and information management system of the Innofactor Dynasty product family, the delivery of the systems, and support and maintenance. The solution comprises of case management, document management, information management, meeting management, contract management, decision management, and the functions/modules for signing.

The total value of the procurement (excluding VAT) stated by Tampereen korkeakoulusäätiö in the procurement decision, is EUR 696,420.

Tampereen korkeakoulusäätiö sr, which operates as Tampere University (TAU), started its operation on January 1, 2019, when Tampere University of Technology (TaY) and TTY-säätiö sr (Tampere University, TTY) merged. The main focus of Tampereen korkeakoulusäätiö sr is in the fields of technology, health and society. Tampereen korkeakoulusäätiö sr is also the principal owner of Tampere University of Applied Sciences (TAMK). Tampere universities currently have approximately 30,000 students and 4,200 employees.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

Espoo September 29, 2020

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel: +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading provider of modern digital organization for companies, public administration and third sector for its over 1,500 customers in the Nordic countries. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordic countries. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2015-2019, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 10%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com#ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles

Disclaimer

Innofactor Oyj published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 07:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INNOFACTOR OYJ
03:45aINNOFACTOR OYJ : Tampereen korkeakoulusäätiö selects Innofactor as the case mana..
PU
03:30aINNOFACTOR OYJ : Tampereen korkeakoulusäätiö selects Innofactor as the case mana..
AQ
09/22INNOFACTOR OYJ : Sweden introduces the Dynasty 10 Information and Case Managemen..
AQ
09/22Innofactor Sweden introduces the Innofactor Dynasty 10 Information and Case M..
GL
09/18INNOFACTOR OYJ : Sweden introduces the Dynasty 10 Information ...
PU
09/08INNOFACTOR OYJ : Senate Properties selects Innofactor as the provider of consult..
AQ
09/01INNOFACTOR OYJ : updates its Dividend Distribution Policy
AQ
07/28INNOFACTOR OYJ : Plc's Half-Yearly Report for January 1–June 30, 2020 (IFR..
AQ
07/14INNOFACTOR OYJ : Publishing of Innofactor's Half-Yearly Report January–Jun..
PU
07/10INNOFACTOR OYJ : The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom select..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 65,7 M 76,6 M 76,6 M
Net income 2020 1,50 M 1,75 M 1,75 M
Net Debt 2020 11,0 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 45,2 M 52,7 M 52,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 548
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart INNOFACTOR OYJ
Duration : Period :
Innofactor Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOFACTOR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,33 €
Last Close Price 1,21 €
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,50%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sami Pekka Ensio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pekka Eloholma Chairman
Markku Puolanne Chief Financial Officer
Anna Lindén Independent Director
Risto Erkki Olavi Linturi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOFACTOR OYJ68.52%53
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.78%1 572 710
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.616.73%141 215
SEA LIMITED297.74%75 741
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC50.41%44 953
SYNOPSYS INC.49.78%31 642
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group