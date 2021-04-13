Innofactor Oyj : Publishing of Innofactor's Interim Report January–March 2021

Innofactor Plc Investor News April 13, 2021 at 9:00 am Finnish time
Innofactor Plc will publish its interim report for January-March 2021 on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at approximately 9:00 am Finnish time.
A video conference call for media, investors and analysts will be held in Finnish on the same day beginning at 10:00. An equivalent video conference call in English takes place at 12:00 Finnish time. The report will be presented by CEO Sami Ensio and CFO Markku Puolanne.
To participate in the conferences, kindly register in advance by sending an e-mail to ir@innofactor.com. The participation link will be sent via e-mail to the registered participants the day before the conference.
The presentation materials will be available on Innofactor website after the conferences.
Espoo, April 13, 2021
INNOFACTOR PLC
Sami Ensio, CEO
Additional information:
Markku Puolanne, CFO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 400 694 114
markku.puolanne@innofactor.com
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com
