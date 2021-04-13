Log in
INNOFACTOR OYJ

(IFA1V)
Innofactor Oyj : Publishing of Innofactor's Interim Report January–March 2021

04/13/2021
Innofactor Plc Investor News April 13, 2021 at 9:00 am Finnish time

Innofactor Plc will publish its interim report for January-March 2021 on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at approximately 9:00 am Finnish time.

A video conference call for media, investors and analysts will be held in Finnish on the same day beginning at 10:00. An equivalent video conference call in English takes place at 12:00 Finnish time. The report will be presented by CEO Sami Ensio and CFO Markku Puolanne.

To participate in the conferences, kindly register in advance by sending an e-mail to ir@innofactor.com. The participation link will be sent via e-mail to the registered participants the day before the conference.

The presentation materials will be available on Innofactor website after the conferences.

Espoo, April 13, 2021

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:

Markku Puolanne, CFO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 400 694 114
markku.puolanne@innofactor.com

Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its approximately 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2016-2020, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 8.3%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles

Financials
Sales 2021 69,7 M 82,9 M 82,9 M
Net income 2021 4,00 M 4,76 M 4,76 M
Net Debt 2021 8,00 M 9,52 M 9,52 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 72,7 M 86,6 M 86,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 541
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart INNOFACTOR OYJ
Duration : Period :
Innofactor Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOFACTOR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,78 €
Last Close Price 1,95 €
Spread / Highest target -7,46%
Spread / Average Target -8,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sami Pekka Ensio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Markku Puolanne Chief Financial Officer
Anna Lindén Independent Director
Risto Erkki Olavi Linturi Independent Director
Heikki Tapio Nikku Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOFACTOR OYJ52.55%87
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.03%1 929 676
SEA LIMITED26.06%128 459
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.69%94 767
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.42%59 409
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-1.37%56 364
