Innofactor Oyj    IFA1V   FI0009007637

INNOFACTOR OYJ

(IFA1V)
Innofactor Oyj : The joint municipal authority for the county of Ostrobothnia selects Innofactor ...

04/06/2021 | 09:18am EDT
Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on April 6, 2021, at 16:05 Finnish time

The joint municipal authority for the county of Ostrobothnia has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as the supplier of case and document management solutions as SaaS. The procurement consists of the delivery of the case and document management solutions, as well as support and maintenance services. The system will be based on Innofactor's Dynasty 10 solution.

The total value of the procurement (excluding VAT) stated by the joint municipal authority for the county of Ostrobothnia in the procurement decision for a period of four years is EUR 860,240.

The joint municipal authority for the county of Ostrobothnia consists of 13 municipalities in Ostrobothnia. Starting from the beginning of 2022, the joint municipal authority will organize social welfare services, basic health care services and specialized medical care in its region. The joint municipal authority for the county of Ostrobothnia employs approximately 7,000 experts in health and wellbeing.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

Espoo, April 6, 2021

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its approximately 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2016-2020, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 8.3%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles

Disclaimer

Innofactor Oyj published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 13:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
