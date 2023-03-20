Innofactor Plc: Managers' Transactions – Markku Puolanne

Innofactor Plc Managers' Transactions, on March 20, 2023, at 16:15 Finnish time



Innofactor Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Puolanne, Markku

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Innofactor Oyj

LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835_20230320084839_18

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-20

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007637

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,686 Unit price: 1.01 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4,686 Volume weighted average price: 1.01 EUR

Espoo, March 20, 2023

INNOFACTOR PLC

Michaela Skrabb, General Counsel

Additional information:

Michaela Skrabb, General Counsel

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 40 724 5282

michaela.skrabb@innofactor.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com

Innofactor

Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles