    IFA1V   FI0009007637

INNOFACTOR OYJ

(IFA1V)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  10:07:19 2023-03-20 am EDT
1.180 EUR   -2.16%
Innofactor Plc: Managers' Transactions – Sami Ensio

03/20/2023 | 10:16am EDT
Innofactor Plc Managers' Transactions, on March 20, 2023, at 16:15 Finnish time

Innofactor Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ensio, Sami
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Innofactor Oyj
LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835_20230320084617_16

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-20
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007637
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 17,905 Unit price: 1.01 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 17,905 Volume weighted average price: 1.01 EUR

Espoo, March 20, 2023

INNOFACTOR PLC

Michaela Skrabb, General Counsel

Additional information:
Michaela Skrabb, General Counsel
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 40 724 5282
michaela.skrabb@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles


Financials
Sales 2023 76,9 M 81,9 M 81,9 M
Net income 2023 4,60 M 4,90 M 4,90 M
Net Debt 2023 10,6 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 6,22%
Capitalization 44,2 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 564
Free-Float 50,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,21 €
Average target price 1,43 €
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sami Pekka Ensio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Markku Puolanne Chief Financial Officer
Anna Lindén Pekka Eloholma Chairman
Risto Erkki Olavi Linturi Independent Director
Heikki Tapio Nikku Independent Director
