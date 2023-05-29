Innofactor Plc: Managers' Transactions – Vesa Syrjäkari

Innofactor Plc Managers' Transactions, on May 29, 2023, at 15:40 Finnish time
Innofactor Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vesa Syrjäkari
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Innofactor Oyj
LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 32477/4/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-25
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007637
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6888 Unit price: 1.21 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 6888 Volume weighted average price: 1.21 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007637
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 53112 Unit price: 1.2 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 53112 Volume weighted average price: 1.2 EUR
Espoo, May 29, 2023
INNOFACTOR PLC
Eija Theis, General Counsel
Additional information:
Eija Theis, General Counsel
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 44 343 4278
eija.theis@innofactor.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles