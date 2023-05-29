Advanced search
    IFA1V   FI0009007637

INNOFACTOR OYJ

(IFA1V)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:35:33 2023-05-29 am EDT
1.220 EUR   +1.24%
08:41aInnofactor Plc : Managers' Transactions – Vesa Syrjäkari
GL
08:40aInnofactor Plc : Managers' Transactions – Vesa Syrjäkari
AQ
05/10Innofactor Plc : Cancellation of treasury shares
GL
Innofactor Plc: Managers' Transactions – Vesa Syrjäkari

05/29/2023 | 08:41am EDT
Innofactor Plc Managers' Transactions, on May 29, 2023, at 15:40 Finnish time

Innofactor Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vesa Syrjäkari
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Innofactor Oyj
LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 32477/4/8

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-25
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007637
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6888 Unit price: 1.21 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 6888 Volume weighted average price: 1.21 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007637
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 53112 Unit price: 1.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 53112 Volume weighted average price: 1.2 EUR

Espoo, May 29, 2023

INNOFACTOR PLC

Eija Theis, General Counsel

Additional information:
Eija Theis, General Counsel
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 44 343 4278
eija.theis@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles


