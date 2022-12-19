Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Innofactor Oyj
  News
  Summary
    IFA1V   FI0009007637

INNOFACTOR OYJ

(IFA1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-12-19 am EST
1.020 EUR   -0.97%
Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 19.12.2022

12/19/2022 | 11:31am EST
Innofactor Plc Announcement 19.12.2022
   
   
Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 19.12.2022 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date 19.12.2022 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share IFA1V 
Amount 4,000Shares
Average price/ share 1.0200EUR
Total cost 4,080.00EUR
   
   
Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 1 122 045 shares
including the shares repurchased on 19.12.2022
   
   
On behalf of Innofactor Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen 
   
Additional information:  
Sami Ensio, CEO  
Innofactor Plc  
Tel. +358 50 584 2029  
sami.ensio@innofactor.com  
   
www.innofactor.com  



 

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 71,4 M 75,7 M 75,7 M
Net income 2022 3,40 M 3,61 M 3,61 M
Net Debt 2022 12,4 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 5,34%
Capitalization 38,1 M 40,4 M 40,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 554
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart INNOFACTOR OYJ
Duration : Period :
Innofactor Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOFACTOR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,03 €
Average target price 1,13 €
Spread / Average Target 9,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sami Pekka Ensio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Markku Puolanne Chief Financial Officer
Anna Lindén Pekka Eloholma Chairman
Risto Erkki Olavi Linturi Independent Director
Heikki Tapio Nikku Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNOFACTOR OYJ-32.01%40
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.24%1 824 532
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.69%50 164
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.69%47 626
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-12.42%44 768
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-61.38%37 628