  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Innofactor Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFA1V   FI0009007637

INNOFACTOR OYJ

(IFA1V)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:55 2023-02-20 am EST
1.288 EUR   -0.92%
Summary 
Summary

Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 20.2.2023

02/20/2023 | 11:31am EST
Innofactor Plc Announcement 20.2.2023
   
   
Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 20.2.2023 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date 20.2.2023 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share IFA1V 
Amount 8,600Shares
Average price/ share 1.3000EUR
Total cost 11,180.00EUR
   
   
Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 1 441 586 shares
including the shares repurchased on 20.2.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Innofactor Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen 
   
Additional information:  
Sami Ensio, CEO  
Innofactor Plc  
Tel. +358 50 584 2029  
sami.ensio@innofactor.com  
   
www.innofactor.com  



 

 

Financials
Sales 2022 71,4 M 76,1 M 76,1 M
Net income 2022 3,40 M 3,63 M 3,63 M
Net Debt 2022 12,4 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 4,23%
Capitalization 47,7 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 564
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart INNOFACTOR OYJ
Duration : Period :
Innofactor Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNOFACTOR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,30 €
Average target price 1,43 €
Spread / Average Target 9,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sami Pekka Ensio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Markku Puolanne Chief Financial Officer
Anna Lindén Pekka Eloholma Chairman
Risto Erkki Olavi Linturi Independent Director
Heikki Tapio Nikku Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INNOFACTOR OYJ23.57%51
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.61%1 920 948
SYNOPSYS INC.11.01%54 024
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.21.04%53 070
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.79%52 500
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION30.99%43 200