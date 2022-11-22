Advanced search
2022-11-22

Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 22.11.2022

11/22/2022 | 11:31am EST
Innofactor Plc Announcement 22.11.2022
   
   
Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 22.11.2022 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date 22.11.2022 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share IFA1V 
Amount 8,000Shares
Average price/ share 1.0229EUR
Total cost 8,183.20EUR
   
   
Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 1 079 542 shares
including the shares repurchased on 22.11.2022
   
   
On behalf of Innofactor Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen 
   
Additional information:  
Sami Ensio, CEO  
Innofactor Plc  
Tel. +358 50 584 2029  
sami.ensio@innofactor.com  
   
www.innofactor.com  



 

 

Attachment


