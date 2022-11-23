|
Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 23.11.2022
|Innofactor Plc
|Announcement 23.11.2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|Trade date
|23.11.2022
|
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|
|Share
|IFA1V
|
|Amount
|7,000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|1.0315
|EUR
|Total cost
|7,220.50
|EUR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 1 086 542 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 23.11.2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|On behalf of Innofactor Plc
|
|
|
|
|
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|
|
|
|
|
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|
|
|
|
|Additional information:
|
|
|Sami Ensio, CEO
|
|
|Innofactor Plc
|
|
|Tel. +358 50 584 2029
|
|
|sami.ensio@innofactor.com
|
|
|
|
|
|www.innofactor.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
71,4 M
73,3 M
73,3 M
|Net income 2022
|
3,40 M
3,49 M
3,49 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
12,4 M
12,7 M
12,7 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|11,5x
|Yield 2022
|5,32%
|
|Capitalization
|
38,3 M
39,4 M
39,4 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,71x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,63x
|Nbr of Employees
|554
|Free-Float
|51,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends INNOFACTOR OYJ
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|1,03 €
|Average target price
|1,13 €
|Spread / Average Target
|8,80%