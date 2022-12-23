Advanced search
    IFA1V   FI0009007637

INNOFACTOR OYJ

(IFA1V)
  Report
2022-12-23
1.094 EUR   -2.15%
Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 23.12.2022

12/23/2022 | 11:31am EST
Innofactor Plc Announcement 23.12.2022
   
   
Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 23.12.2022 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date 23.12.2022 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share IFA1V 
Amount 2,543Shares
Average price/ share 1.0960EUR
Total cost 2,787.13EUR
   
   
Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 1 146 549 shares
including the shares repurchased on 23.12.2022
   
   
On behalf of Innofactor Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen 
   
Additional information:  
Sami Ensio, CEO  
Innofactor Plc  
Tel. +358 50 584 2029  
sami.ensio@innofactor.com  
   
www.innofactor.com  



 

 

Attachment


