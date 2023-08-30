Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 30.8.2023 

Innofactor Oyj is a Finland-based software provider focused on Microsoft solutions in the Nordic countries. The Company delivers to its customers information technology (IT) projects as a system integrator and develops its own software products and services. The focus of Innofactor's product development is on cloud solutions for Microsoft and its ecosystem. The Company's solutions include digital services, business solutions, cloud infrastructure, data and analytics, cyber security as well as information and case management. Innofactor Oyj has several directly and indirectly owned subsidiaries including Innofactor Holding AS, Innofactor Holding ApS, Innofactor HRM Oy, Innofactor Software Oy and Innofactor AS.

Sector Software