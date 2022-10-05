Advanced search
    IFA1V   FI0009007637

INNOFACTOR OYJ

(IFA1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:24 2022-10-05 am EDT
0.8530 EUR   -0.70%
Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 5.10.2022

10/05/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Innofactor Plc Announcement 5.10.2022
   
   
Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 5.10.2022 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date 5.10.2022 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share IFA1V 
Amount 6,700Shares
Average price/ share 0.8530EUR
Total cost 5,715.10EUR
   
   
Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 772 910 shares
including the shares repurchased on 5.10.2022 
   
   
On behalf of Innofactor Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen 
   
Additional information:  
Sami Ensio, CEO  
Innofactor Plc  
Tel. +358 50 584 2029  
sami.ensio@innofactor.com  
   
www.innofactor.com  



 

 

