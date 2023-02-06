Advanced search
    IFA1V   FI0009007637

INNOFACTOR OYJ

(IFA1V)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:35 2023-02-06 am EST
1.178 EUR   +0.34%
11:31aInnofactor Plc : Share Repurchase 6.2.2023
GL
11:30aInnofactor Plc : Share Repurchase 6.2.2023
AQ
02/03Innofactor Plc : Share Repurchase 3.2.2023
GL
Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 6.2.2023

02/06/2023 | 11:31am EST
Innofactor Plc Announcement 6.2.2023
   
   
Innofactor Plc: Share Repurchase 6.2.2023 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date 6.2.2023 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share IFA1V 
Amount 5,950Shares
Average price/ share 1.1700EUR
Total cost 6,961.50EUR
   
   
Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 1 377 186 shares
including the shares repurchased on 6.2.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Innofactor Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen 
   
Additional information:  
Sami Ensio, CEO  
Innofactor Plc  
Tel. +358 50 584 2029  
sami.ensio@innofactor.com  
   
www.innofactor.com  



 

 

