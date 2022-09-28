Advanced search
    IFA1V   FI0009007637

INNOFACTOR OYJ

(IFA1V)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:22 2022-09-27 am EDT
0.8400 EUR   -2.55%
01:00aInnofactor Plc commences the acquisition of the company's own shares
AQ
09/27Changes in Innofactor's Group Executive Board
GL
09/27Changes in Innofactor's Group Executive Board
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Innofactor Plc commences the acquisition of the company's own shares

09/28/2022 | 01:01am EDT
Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on September 28, 2022, at 8:00 Finnish time

Innofactor Plc’s Board of Directors has decided in its meeting on September 27, 2022, to commence the acquisition of the company’s own shares for the development of the company’s capital structure. The company will acquire a maximum of 800,000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 2.1 % of the total number of shares. The maximum amount used for the acquisition is 1,000,000 euros. The decision is made based on the authorization given by Innofactor Plc’s Annual General Meeting on March 31, 2022, to acquire a maximum of 3,600,000 shares. The repurchase of shares will commence on September 28, 2022, at the earliest and will end at the latest on March 24, 2023, or at an earlier Annual General Meeting.

Innofactor Plc has 37,388,225 shares, of which the company owns 741,410 shares (approximately 2.0%). The own shares will be acquired to the current market price in the public trading arranged by NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd using the company’s untied equity.

Espoo, September 28, 2022

INNOFACTOR PLC

Board of Directors

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles


